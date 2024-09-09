Swiss Re: Soaring Reinsurance Demand Amid Market Volatility
As natural disasters, economic turbulence, and geopolitical strife intensify, Swiss Re foresees a surge in reinsurance demand. Property values and repair costs are climbing, and the US faces escalating liability claims. Effective data and risk modeling are crucial, and Swiss Re is dedicated to offering insightful, structured solutions to navigate these challenges. The company also champions green energy and cyber re/insurance advancements.
- Swiss Re anticipates increasing demand for reinsurance due to heightened natural catastrophe risks, economic instability, and geopolitical tensions.
- The property and specialty lines are particularly affected, with rising property values and repair costs driving demand for re/insurance.
- The US litigation environment is a growing concern, with liability claims outpacing inflation and large court verdicts becoming more common.
- Effective data flow and risk modeling are essential for insurers to manage changing risks and ensure accurate pricing.
- Swiss Re emphasizes the importance of providing value-added insights and structured reinsurance solutions to help clients manage volatility and improve capital efficiency.
- The company is committed to supporting the green energy transition through its Centre of Competence for Renewable Energy, while also addressing the growing cyber re/insurance market.
