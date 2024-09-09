Swiss Re: Soaring Reinsurance Demand Amid Market Volatility

Swiss Re anticipates increasing demand for reinsurance due to heightened natural catastrophe risks, economic instability, and geopolitical tensions.

The property and specialty lines are particularly affected, with rising property values and repair costs driving demand for re/insurance.

The US litigation environment is a growing concern, with liability claims outpacing inflation and large court verdicts becoming more common.

Effective data flow and risk modeling are essential for insurers to manage changing risks and ensure accurate pricing.

Swiss Re emphasizes the importance of providing value-added insights and structured reinsurance solutions to help clients manage volatility and improve capital efficiency.

The company is committed to supporting the green energy transition through its Centre of Competence for Renewable Energy, while also addressing the growing cyber re/insurance market.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Swiss Re is on 07.11.2024.

The price of Swiss Re at the time of the news was 123,03EUR and was up +0,31 % compared with the previous day.






