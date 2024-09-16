    89 Aufrufe 89 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    JOST Werke Secures Exclusive Deal to Acquire Hyva

    JOST Werke SE is set to acquire Hyva, a global leader in hydraulic cylinders, aiming to boost its product range and annual sales by EUR 624 million. The deal, expected to close in Q4 2024, promises significant synergies.

    JOST Werke Secures Exclusive Deal to Acquire Hyva
    Foto: JOST-Werke Deutschland GmbH
    • JOST Werke SE has signed an exclusivity agreement to acquire Hyva, aiming to expand its product portfolio and include a global leader in hydraulic cylinders.
    • The acquisition is expected to contribute approximately EUR 624 million in annual sales and enhance JOST's offerings for transport and infrastructure customers.
    • A definitive agreement is targeted for signing in Q4 2024, with the transaction to be financed through cash and debt, without any equity capital increase.
    • JOST anticipates synergy potential exceeding EUR 20 million per year from the acquisition, which is expected to be value accretive.
    • Hyva, founded in 1979 and headquartered in the Netherlands, holds over 40% of the global market share for front-end tipping cylinders and operates 14 production facilities worldwide.
    • The combined companies aim to leverage Hyva's strong brand and extensive customer network to enhance JOST's position as a leading supplier in the commercial vehicle industry.

    The next important date, Publication of Q3 2024 Interim Report; Q3 2024 Analysts and Investors Conference, at JOST Werke is on 14.11.2024.

