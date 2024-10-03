Redcare Pharmacy: 108% Rx Sales Surge in Sept; Boosts Q4 Marketing Plans

Redcare Pharmacy achieved 81% growth in Q3 Rx sales in Germany, with a 108% increase in September.

The company plans to accelerate marketing in Q4 due to strong e-Rx metrics, focusing on repeat order rate and average basket size.

Full-year guidance for 2024 has been updated, with total group sales expected to be EUR 2.35 to EUR 2.5 billion.

Non-Rx sales growth is projected at 20-25%, up from the previous 15-25% forecast.

MediService sales are expected to grow in the lower half of single digits, revised from mid-single digits.

The adjusted EBITDA margin is now forecasted at 1.2-2.2%, down from the previous 2-4% estimate.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Redcare Pharmacy is on 29.10.2024.

The price of Redcare Pharmacy at the time of the news was 136,75EUR and was up +1,22 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.573,60PKT (-0,78 %).





