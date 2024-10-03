Redcare Pharmacy: 108% Rx Sales Surge in Sept; Boosts Q4 Marketing Plans
Redcare Pharmacy is riding a wave of impressive growth, with Q3 Rx sales in Germany soaring by 81% and a remarkable 108% surge in September. As they gear up for Q4, the company is set to boost marketing efforts.
Foto: jarmoluk - unsplash
- Redcare Pharmacy achieved 81% growth in Q3 Rx sales in Germany, with a 108% increase in September.
- The company plans to accelerate marketing in Q4 due to strong e-Rx metrics, focusing on repeat order rate and average basket size.
- Full-year guidance for 2024 has been updated, with total group sales expected to be EUR 2.35 to EUR 2.5 billion.
- Non-Rx sales growth is projected at 20-25%, up from the previous 15-25% forecast.
- MediService sales are expected to grow in the lower half of single digits, revised from mid-single digits.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin is now forecasted at 1.2-2.2%, down from the previous 2-4% estimate.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Redcare Pharmacy is on 29.10.2024.
The price of Redcare Pharmacy at the time of the news was 136,75EUR and was up +1,22 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.573,60PKT (-0,78 %).
+1,22 %
+4,82 %
+12,87 %
+25,43 %
+32,13 %
+6,09 %
+299,71 %
+355,83 %
ISIN:NL0012044747WKN:A2AR94
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte