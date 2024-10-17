SBF AG Reports Strong Half-Year Results Amid Challenging Market Conditions

SBF AG reported solid half-year results for 2024, with group revenue reaching EUR 22.9 million, up from EUR 16.9 million in H1-2023, largely due to the consolidation of AMS Software & Elektronik GmbH.

Despite a positive EBITDA of EUR 0.1 million, SBF faced significant challenges in the manufacturing industry, affecting all divisions.

The "Rolling Stock" segment generated EUR 9 million in revenue, with expectations for increased revenue in the second half due to a major order and a high order backlog of EUR 70 million.

The "Public and Industrial Lighting" segment saw slower growth, with EUR 6 million in revenue, but SBF aims to break even soon through cost optimization measures.

The new "Sensor Technology and Electromechanics" segment performed well with EUR 7 million in revenue, and integration of AMS is progressing as planned, enhancing long-term profitability.

SBF's growth strategy focuses on innovation, internationalization, and strategic acquisitions, with a forecasted revenue of EUR 48 to EUR 50 million for 2024, despite ongoing market challenges.

The price of SBF at the time of the news was 2,4300EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.






