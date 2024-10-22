Salzgitter: 2024 Guidance Adjusted, Paving Way for Future-Proof Positioning

Salzgitter Group's external sales for the first nine months of 2024 were €7.7 billion, down from €8.4 billion in 2023.

The company reported an EBITDA of €322 million and a pre-tax loss of €140 million for the same period, impacted by a weak economic environment and a €130 million impairment.

The impairment primarily affected the Mannesmann Precision Tubes Group in the Steel Processing Business Unit.

Salzgitter Group plans to implement additional measures beyond the "Performance 2026" program, anticipating one-off expenses of up to €120 million for restructuring, especially in the Trading Business Unit.

The financial forecast for 2024 has been adjusted to sales between €9.5 billion and €10 billion, EBITDA between €275 million and €325 million, and a pre-tax loss between €275 million and €325 million.

Future financial results may be influenced by factors such as raw material costs, precious metal prices, and exchange rates, with further details to be published on November 11, 2024.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Salzgitter is on 11.11.2024.

