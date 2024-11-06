Cherry SE Unveils 2024 Nine-Month Report: Key Insights & Highlights

Cherry SE reported a revenue of €84.2 million for the first nine months of 2024, a decrease of nearly 5% from €88.6 million in the previous year.

The third quarter revenue was €22.6 million, down 17% from €27.3 million in the same quarter last year, attributed to restrained consumer spending and structural weaknesses in the peripherals business.

The adjusted EBITDA margin for the nine-month period was -0.8%, compared to 2.2% in the previous year.

In the third quarter, the adjusted EBITDA margin dropped to -13.7%, down from -4.6% the previous year, indicating a lack of fixed cost coverage.

The Digital Health & Solutions segment showed growth, contributing over €2 million in earnings during the third quarter.

Cherry SE is a manufacturer of high-end switches for mechanical keyboards and input devices, with production facilities in Germany, China, and Austria, and sales offices in multiple countries.

The price of Cherry at the time of the news was 0,6600EUR and was down -0,60 % compared with the previous day.

4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,6790EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,88 % since publication.





