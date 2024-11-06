Cherry SE Unveils 2024 Nine-Month Report: Key Insights & Highlights
Cherry SE's financial performance in 2024 reveals a challenging landscape, with declining revenues and margins, yet a glimmer of hope in their Digital Health & Solutions segment.
Foto: Cherry SE
- Cherry SE reported a revenue of €84.2 million for the first nine months of 2024, a decrease of nearly 5% from €88.6 million in the previous year.
- The third quarter revenue was €22.6 million, down 17% from €27.3 million in the same quarter last year, attributed to restrained consumer spending and structural weaknesses in the peripherals business.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin for the nine-month period was -0.8%, compared to 2.2% in the previous year.
- In the third quarter, the adjusted EBITDA margin dropped to -13.7%, down from -4.6% the previous year, indicating a lack of fixed cost coverage.
- The Digital Health & Solutions segment showed growth, contributing over €2 million in earnings during the third quarter.
- Cherry SE is a manufacturer of high-end switches for mechanical keyboards and input devices, with production facilities in Germany, China, and Austria, and sales offices in multiple countries.
The next important date, Publication of the Q3/9M report, at Cherry is on 06.11.2024.
The price of Cherry at the time of the news was 0,6600EUR and was down -0,60 % compared with the previous day.
4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,6790EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,88 % since publication.
-3,32 %
-8,30 %
-12,19 %
-71,64 %
-77,82 %
-97,69 %
-98,00 %
ISIN:DE000A3CRRN9WKN:A3CRRN
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte