TUI Group: Exciting Full-Year Results Revealed for September 2024!
TUI Group has soared to new financial heights, showcasing impressive growth across all sectors. With robust consumer demand and strategic initiatives, the company is poised for continued success.
Foto: Soeren Stache - dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
- TUI Group reported strong financial growth for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, with revenue of €23.2 billion (+12%) and underlying EBIT of €1.3 billion (+33%).
- All business segments, especially Hotels & Resorts and Cruises, contributed to the EBIT growth, supported by robust consumer demand and a strong product proposition.
- The Group achieved a positive result of €507 million, a 66% increase, with 20.3 million customers traveling with TUI, a 7% rise from the previous year.
- Operating cash flow increased by €0.3 billion to €1.5 billion, and net debt improved by €0.5 billion to €1.6 billion, resulting in a net leverage ratio of 0.8x.
- TUI continues to focus on sustainability, aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050, with initiatives like solar power plants and sustainable practices in hotels and cruises.
- The company expects revenue growth of 5%-10% and underlying EBIT growth of 7%-10% for FY25, driven by strong booking momentum and strategic transformation efforts.
The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at TUI is on 11.12.2024.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.894,26PKT (-0,62 %).
+2,26 %
+7,63 %
+7,14 %
+44,54 %
+15,84 %
-33,69 %
-71,98 %
-77,36 %
+29,44 %
ISIN:DE000TUAG505WKN:TUAG50
