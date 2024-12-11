TUI Group: Exciting Full-Year Results Revealed for September 2024!

TUI Group reported strong financial growth for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, with revenue of €23.2 billion (+12%) and underlying EBIT of €1.3 billion (+33%).

All business segments, especially Hotels & Resorts and Cruises, contributed to the EBIT growth, supported by robust consumer demand and a strong product proposition.

The Group achieved a positive result of €507 million, a 66% increase, with 20.3 million customers traveling with TUI, a 7% rise from the previous year.

Operating cash flow increased by €0.3 billion to €1.5 billion, and net debt improved by €0.5 billion to €1.6 billion, resulting in a net leverage ratio of 0.8x.

TUI continues to focus on sustainability, aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050, with initiatives like solar power plants and sustainable practices in hotels and cruises.

The company expects revenue growth of 5%-10% and underlying EBIT growth of 7%-10% for FY25, driven by strong booking momentum and strategic transformation efforts.

The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at TUI is on 11.12.2024.

