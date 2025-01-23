PIERER Mobility: Investors Flock with Financing Offers

PIERER Mobility AG has received multiple financing offers from investors as part of a structured investor process by Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG.

The financial resources will be available for PIERER Mobility AG and its subsidiaries, particularly KTM AG.

Financing options include debt instruments at the level of PIERER Mobility AG and KTM AG or its subsidiaries.

The offered funds can finance at least 30% of the restructuring plans for KTM AG and its insolvent subsidiaries.

The company will engage in discussions with investors to define the detailed structure of the investments.

This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation to purchase securities of PIERER Mobility AG.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at PIERER Mobility is on 28.01.2025.

The price of PIERER Mobility at the time of the news was 18,925EUR and was up +14,87 % compared with the previous day.





