Westwing's Strong Q4: FY 2024 Revenue & EBITDA Set to Soar

Westwing Group SE expects FY 2024 revenue and adjusted EBITDA at the upper end of their guidance after a solid fourth quarter.

Full-year GMV for 2024 amounted to EUR 497 million, a 3% increase year-over-year, with revenue expected between EUR 415 million and EUR 445 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for FY 2024 is anticipated at the upper end of the guidance range of EUR 14 million to EUR 24 million.

Westwing achieved a positive free cash flow of EUR 9 million in FY 2024 and maintained a strong net cash balance of EUR 69 million despite share buybacks and restructuring costs.

The Westwing Collection share increased by 8 percentage points year-over-year to 55% of GMV in FY 2024.

Westwing migrated all remaining countries to a new, mostly SaaS-based technology platform and will publish its Annual Report for FY 2024 on 27 March 2025.

The next important date, Publication of the 2024 Annual Report, at Westwing is on 27.03.2025.

The price of Westwing at the time of the news was 7,7200EUR and was up +7,97 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,6800EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,52 % since publication.





