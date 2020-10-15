 

Mattel Opens the Virtual Doors to the “Fisher-Price Toy Museum” to Celebrate the Brand’s 90-Year Legacy

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced today the grand opening of the Fisher-Price Toy Museum, a virtual museum designed to celebrate the brand’s 90-year legacy. This first-of-its-kind virtual experience, which will be hosted on Instagram, enables visitors to relive their favorite toys through a curated exhibition. The museum also includes a digital gift shop that offers an assortment of apparel, accessories, housewares and more, featuring vintage imagery from Fisher-Price classic toys.

The Fisher-Price Toy Museum Launches to Celebrate the Brand's 90-Year Legacy (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The Fisher-Price Toy Museum was inspired by the idea that, whether you were born in the 1950s, 1980s or 2000s, everyone has a memory of their favorite childhood toy, and many of those are from Fisher-Price,” said Chuck Scothon, SVP and Global Head of Infant and Preschool, Mattel. “The intent of this museum is to take visitors back to their unique childhood experiences, and give them the opportunity to relive their youth, even if just for a few moments.”

At the museum, the legacy of Fisher-Price toys will be on full display. In honor of the brand’s anniversary year, the museum will feature more than 90 different exhibits that will be organized by decade, enabling visitors to easily locate the vintage toys from their childhood. The collection will include a variety of classic products creatively presented by artist, set designer, and photographer Leila Fakouri, who focused on keeping the toys as the star of each environment while incorporating dimension and texture to create an authentic museum feel. Exhibits include Snoopy Sniffer, which launched in 1938, and sits atop a fabricated slice of blueberry pie, the iconic Roller Skates, which were first introduced in 1983, and are showcased in a miniature roller-skating rink, and many more.

Accompanying the museum is a gift shop offering 16 products that celebrate the brand’s timeless toys. Gift shop items, which will be available in limited quantities, include a Doctor Doodle T-shirt, Space Blazer socks, shoelaces featuring the brand’s classic roller skates and a lunchbox with imagery of vintage Little People figures.

Consumers can experience the Fisher-Price Toy Museum by following @fisherprice.toymuseum on Instagram.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

