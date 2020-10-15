The United States Defense Logistics Agency Officially Lists Tauriga Sciences, Inc. as an Authorized Vendor

The Defense Logistics Agency (“DLA”) Manages the Global Supply Chain for the U.S. Military & Other Federal Agencies

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire ﻿ -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, today announced that the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (“DLA”) has officially listed Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (the “Company”) as an Authorized Vendor. The DLA manages the global supply chain – from raw materials to end user disposition – for the U.S. Military and other Federal Agencies as well as Partner & Allied Nations.



As recently disclosed, the Company is working closely with Federal Award Management Registration (“FAMR”) to commence the bidding process for several identified U.S. Government Contract opportunities. The Company believes that its products and product lines can be potentially beneficial to the U.S. Military and is pleased to have access to these opportunities.