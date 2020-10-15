The United States Defense Logistics Agency Officially Lists Tauriga Sciences, Inc. as an Authorized Vendor
The Defense Logistics Agency (“DLA”) Manages the Global Supply Chain for the U.S. Military & Other Federal Agencies
NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 15, 2020
NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional
“supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, today announced that the U.S.
Defense Logistics Agency (“DLA”) has officially listed Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (the “Company”) as an Authorized Vendor. The DLA manages the global supply chain – from raw materials to end
user disposition – for the U.S. Military and other Federal Agencies as well as Partner & Allied Nations.
As recently disclosed, the Company is working closely with Federal Award Management Registration (“FAMR”) to commence the bidding process for several identified U.S. Government Contract opportunities. The Company believes that its products and product lines can be potentially beneficial to the U.S. Military and is pleased to have access to these opportunities.
Additionally, the Company is able to represent other firms and products who are interested in selling their respective goods & services to the U.S. Department of Defense (“DOD”).
U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Website (Tauriga Sciences, Inc.)
Please See Below Link:
https://cage.dla.mil/Search/Details?id=14020719
The Following Credentials have been Issued to Tauriga Sciences, Inc. by the U.S. Federal Government:
- Commercial & Government Entity (“CAGE”) Program Code #: 8QXV4
- Contract Administration Office – Automatic Data Processing (“CAO-ADP”) #: S3309A-HQ0337
- Status: Active
- Type: Non-Manufacturer
- CAGE Expiration Date: 10/05/2025
- SAM Expiration Date: 10/01/2021
ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.
Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com
