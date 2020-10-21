Kering Statement in Compliance With Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Regulatory News:
Kering (Paris:KER):
|
Date
|
Total Number of
Total number of voting rights
theoretical 1
Exercisable 2
October 15, 2020
126,279,322
179,067,148
177,805,242
1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).
2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.
Kering
Société anonyme with a capital of 505,117,288
Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201021005700/en/Kering Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare