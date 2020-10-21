Total number of voting rights

theoretical 1 Exercisable 2

October 15, 2020 126,279,322 179,067,148 177,805,242

1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).

2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

Kering

Société anonyme with a capital of  505,117,288

Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS

552 075 020 RCS PARIS

