DGAP-Ad-hoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results SÜSS MicroTec SE: Results for Q3 2020 well above previous year 26-Oct-2020 / 13:33 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 MAR



SUSS MicroTec: Results for Q3 2020 well above previous year

- Q3 sales rose by 63% from € 37 million to € 61 million

- EBIT in Q3 improved from € -4.9 to € 9.0 million in Q3

Garching, October 26, 2020 - Today SUSS MicroTec announces figures for sales and EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) for the third quarter of 2020. Both key financial figures are well above the level of the previous year.

Sales of EUR 60.6 million in Q3 2020 are EUR 23.5 million or 63.3 percent above the EUR 37.1 million of same quarter one year ago. EBIT in Q3 2020 amounted to EUR 9.0 million, which is EUR 13.9 million above the minus EUR 4.9 million of the previous year. Thus, the EBIT-margin in Q3 2020 reached 14.9 percent after minus 13.2 percent in the previous year.

SUSS MicroTec is now going to analyze the potential effects of the good third quarter on the results for the full fiscal year 2020 and will publish a statement on this together with the publication of the Q3 2020 numbers on November 10, 2020.

26-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: SÜSS MicroTec SE Schleissheimer Strasse 90 85748 Garching Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 32007-161 Fax: +49 (0)89 32007-451 E-mail: ir@suss.com Internet: www.suss.com ISIN: DE000A1K0235 WKN: A1K023 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1143038

End of Announcement DGAP News Service