FDA Grants Priority Review and EMA Accepts Regulatory Submission for Pfizer’s Abrocitinib, an Oral Once-Daily JAK1 Inhibitor, for Patients 12 and Up with Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for filing and granted Priority Review designation to the company’s New Drug Application (NDA) for abrocitinib (100mg and 200mg), an investigational oral once-daily Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitor, for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in patients 12 and older. The FDA is expected to make a decision in April 2021. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has also accepted the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for abrocitinib in the same patient population with a decision anticipated in the second half of 2021.

“Atopic dermatitis is a serious, unpredictable, and often debilitating condition that can have a significant impact on the daily lives of patients and their families,” said Michael Corbo, PhD, Chief Development Officer, Inflammation & Immunology, Pfizer Global Product Development. “We are grateful to those who participated in our clinical studies supporting these regulatory filings and proud that the FDA has granted abrocitinib both Breakthrough Therapy and Priority Review designations. We are working diligently with the regulatory authorities to bring abrocitinib to patients in the U.S. and the EU, where, if approved, it may provide an effective and convenient new option.”