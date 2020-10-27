Teleperformance Agrees to Acquire Health Advocate

Health Advocate is a leading US-based, consumer-focused health platform for the employer market, utilizing human touch, data-driven health insights, and technology to simplify and personalize the healthcare experience for members. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, Health Advocate has revenue of US$140 million and adjusted EBITDA of US$50 million, representing a margin of 36%.

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Health Advocate from Intrado Corporation, a global leader in technology-enabled services and portfolio company of funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

Health Advocate provides two families of integrated solutions:

- Navigation and advocacy: telephonic and digital navigation solutions supporting consumers with the help they need to better understand the features and benefits of their healthcare plans, so they can make better clinical and administrative healthcare decisions; and

- Health & well-being: a complete suite of health and well-being solutions spanning wellness and engagement, behavioral health and chronic care management. These solutions are designed to keep its client company’s employees healthier, happier and more productive.

Teleperformance will significantly strengthen its added-value Specialized Services business in the US in the Healthcare market by integrating Health Advocate’s solid and critical business model based on four pillars:

- a complete platform for consumer health management providing comprehensive solutions to meet consumer and employer needs;

- operational excellence based on a high touch-high tech approach: 700 Health advocates, data-driven health analytics and proprietary technology (digital CRM and predictive analytics);

- resilient subscription-based business model supported by a strong portfolio of 8,400 Employer Groups as clients, including many Fortune 100 companies; and

- strong potential for future growth driven by an effective strategy of bundling the delivery of multiple solutions designed to help consumers navigate the complex US healthcare environment.

The consideration for the transaction (enterprise value) will be US$690 million at closing. The acquisition will be fully financed through debt. Paul Hastings LLP and Linklaters LLP acted as legal advisors to Teleperformance in connection with the acquisition and the financing, respectively.