 

ORIX USA Announces Leadership Transition at NXT Capital

ORIX Corporation USA (ORIX USA) announced today that Robert E. Radway, the Chairman and CEO of ORIX USA’s subsidiary, NXT Capital, will retire toward the end of 2021, following more than 11 years of service to NXT Capital and over 30 years in the industry. John Finnerty, Head of the Corporate Finance Group for NXT Capital, has been named President of NXT Capital effective January 1, 2021, at which time Radway will no longer serve as CEO, but will continue as Chairman and member of the NXT Capital investment committees until his retirement. As part of this transition, NXT Capital’s real estate lending and investing activities, led by Real Estate Group Co-Heads Craig Andreen and Kevin Rostowsky, will merge with ORIX USA’s broader real estate lending and investing platform.

“I would like to thank Robert for his outstanding leadership and dedicated service to NXT Capital over the last 11 years,” said Terry Suzuki, President and CEO of ORIX USA. “After founding the business in 2010, under Robert’s direction, NXT Capital grew into a leading provider of financing to the U.S. middle market and a well-respected manager of institutional capital. NXT Capital has become a flagship for ORIX USA’s expansion in corporate credit and asset management, and Robert has been instrumental in guiding the team and NXT Capital’s clients through this process.”

“I believe NXT Capital is well positioned to continue its success built upon outstanding service to clients and investors. We have great confidence in John’s ability to lead NXT Capital and continue executing on ORIX USA’s growth plans in corporate credit and asset management," Mr. Suzuki added. "John has been an important contributor to NXT Capital’s success and he is an exceptional leader with extensive business management experience and in-depth knowledge of NXT Capital and the U.S. middle market financing sector.”

“It has been a great privilege to lead this organization, filled with talented and dedicated people,” said Mr. Radway. “I am proud of what we have accomplished together during my tenure and I am confident that NXT Capital will continue to succeed for years to come as part of the ORIX USA organization under John’s leadership.”

Mr. Finnerty stated, "I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to serve as President of NXT Capital and look forward to working with an outstanding team to build on our strong track record of success. I am confident that, with the solid support that ORIX USA provides us, we will be able to offer even more creative solutions to both clients and investors.”

