Dicerna to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020

Management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that day to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a general business update. The conference call will be webcast live and will be available on the “Investors & Media” section of the Dicerna website, www.dicerna.com . The webcast will also be archived on the Company's website.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) (the “Company” or “Dicerna”), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (855) 453-3834 or +1 (484) 756-4306 (international) and referencing conference ID 4263642 prior to the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call and will remain available for seven days. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406 and refer to conference ID 4263642.

