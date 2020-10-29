 

Dicerna to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.10.2020, 21:05  |  41   |   |   

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) (the “Company” or “Dicerna”), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

Management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that day to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a general business update. The conference call will be webcast live and will be available on the “Investors & Media” section of the Dicerna website, www.dicerna.com. The webcast will also be archived on the Company's website.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (855) 453-3834 or +1 (484) 756-4306 (international) and referencing conference ID 4263642 prior to the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call and will remain available for seven days. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406 and refer to conference ID 4263642.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to silence selectively genes that cause or contribute to disease. Using our proprietary RNAi technology platform called GalXC, Dicerna is committed to developing RNAi-based therapies with the potential to treat both rare and more prevalent diseases. By silencing disease-causing genes, Dicerna’s GalXC platform has the potential to address conditions that are difficult to treat with other modalities. Initially focused on hepatocytes, Dicerna has continued to innovate and is exploring new applications of its RNAi technology beyond the liver, targeting additional tissues and enabling new therapeutic applications. In addition to our own pipeline of core discovery and clinical candidates, Dicerna has established collaborative relationships with some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, including Novo Nordisk A/S, Roche, Eli Lilly and Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Between Dicerna and our collaborative partners, we currently have more than 20 active discovery, preclinical or clinical programs focused on rare, cardiometabolic, viral, chronic liver and complement-mediated diseases, as well as neurodegeneration and pain. At Dicerna, our mission is to interfere – to silence genes, to fight disease, to restore heath. For more information, please visit www.dicerna.com.

GalXC is a trademark of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
Dicerna Presents Positive New Interim Data From PHYOX3 Long-Term, Open-Label Extension Study of Nedosiran for Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria (PH)
13.10.20
Dicerna to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Mini-Conference
10.10.20
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA): Biotech-Aktie formiert Cup & Handle mit CRV 7.1!
09.10.20
Dicerna to Present Nedosiran Data at American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2020
01.10.20
Dicerna Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)