 

Fluor Selected for 5-Year Position for the U.S. General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Contract

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) awarded the company a five-year position on the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Contract (OASIS).

As a company selected for a position on OASIS, Fluor is now eligible to compete for task orders designed to provide flexible and innovative solutions for complex professional services spanning multiple professional service disciplines and multiple contract types. The core areas of scope are program management services, management consulting services, logistics services, engineering services, scientific services and financial services.

“It is an honor to be selected to support the GSA to help provide greater efficiency to federal agencies,” said Tom D’Agostino, president of Fluor’s Government Group. “This award positions Fluor as a best-in-class solutions provider that will deliver a wide range of innovative and best value solutions for our customers’ missions. We already work with numerous agencies across the federal government and we look forward to furthering that reach through this contract.”

OASIS was developed in response to the government’s substantial need for a hybrid, government-wide acquisition vehicle that provides a streamlined solution for both commercial and non-commercial requirements for professional services. OASIS is designed to reduce duplication of contracting efforts across the government and provide federal agencies with comprehensive, integrated contract options. OASIS drives down costs for federal agencies and increases efficiency by reducing the time spent on developing complex contracts.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company with projects and offices on six continents. Fluor’s 45,000 employees build a better world and provide sustainable solutions by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed projects. Fluor had revenue of $17.3 billion in 2019 and is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has served its clients for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

