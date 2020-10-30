 

Veracyte Announces New Data Published in Journal of Clinical Oncology Suggest the Prosigna Breast Cancer Test’s Genomic Underpinning Drives Prognostic Performance

Veracyte, Inc., (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced today that findings from the first study evaluating the molecular drivers underlying multiple prognostic genomic breast cancer tests were published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology (JCO). Results suggest that the genomic underpinnings of Veracyte’s Prosigna Breast Cancer Gene Signature Assay, particularly the test’s relative weighting of genes predicting tumor proliferation, may explain the classifier’s previously demonstrated, higher likelihood of predicting long-term risk of recurrence among certain breast cancer patients, compared to other breast cancer tests.

The study compared the commercial forms of four breast cancer recurrence-risk tests: the PAM50-based Prosigna Risk of Recurrence (ROR), the Oncotype DX Risk Score (RS), EndoPredict (EP) and Breast Cancer Index (BCI). It expands upon a previous evaluation of these same tests using an identical dataset, which compared their ability to accurately predict 10-year distant disease recurrence.1 The new study was intended to help determine why these tests commonly generate discordant results and thereby help to inform long-term therapeutic decision-making.

Researchers evaluated 785 patient samples from the TransATAC dataset using each of the four tests and then compared the resulting recurrence risk scores. Their comparisons included the molecular features driving each of the scores, without the clinicopathologic features that are integrated into the final prognostic result for the Prosigna ROR, EP and BCI. All TransATAC samples were derived from the randomized ATAC (Anastrozole, Tamoxifen Alone or in Combination) clinical trial, which involves postmenopausal women with hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative, early-stage breast cancer who had received five years of endocrine therapy. A genomic test result indicating low risk of distant disease recurrence (i.e., disease recurrence within 10 years) among this population suggests the potential for a patient to safely forego chemotherapy.

“Gene expression assays can help physicians identify which ER+ breast cancer patients can safely avoid chemotherapy, a decision that can have meaningful clinical and quality-of-life implications,” said Matthew Ellis, MBBChir, Ph.D., FRCP, Baylor College of Medicine, and one of the developers of the PAM50 genomic signature. “However, the four most prominent genomic classifiers often provide discordant results. This study is the first to provide a molecular explanation of discordance, which will enhance insights into the respective value of each test, and therefore the most appropriate usage, particularly in determining risk of distant recurrence.”

