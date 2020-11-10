Geospace Technologies Adds Board Directors from Global Defense Contractors

The new directors further support the Company’s expansion of its monitoring technologies in the security and surveillance markets served by Quantum Technology Sciences, a U.S. government contractor, and OptoSeis, a fiber optic sensor technology, both acquired in 2018. These directors will bring a fresh perspective on leveraging Geospace’s existing core competencies, which have been decades in development and production, offering proven value within oil and gas and other industrial manufacturing areas.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ: GEOS) (“Geospace” or the “Company”) today announced the addition of Kenneth Asbury, former President and CEO of CACI International, Inc., a multinational defense and intelligence services company, and Margaret Sidney “Sid” Ashworth, former Vice President of Government Relations for Northrop Grumman, a global aerospace and defense contractor, to its board of directors effective December 1, 2020.

“Geospace is thrilled to add two incredibly seasoned leaders from highly-respected corporations to our board of directors. Ken will bring more than three decades of executive leadership and deep experience in federal government business relations. Sid will offer valuable insight from her more than 25 years of experience in legislative affairs,” said Gary Owens, Geospace Chairman of the Board. “By adding these two new directors, Geospace fortifies its expansion into industries which benefit from our core competency in seismic-acoustic technologies.”

Mr. Asbury is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of CACI International, Inc., a $5.7 billion U.S. Government solutions provider serving defense, homeland security and intelligence. Previously, Mr. Asbury served as President and CEO of Arctic Slope Regional Corporation – Federal Holdings. Prior to each of these roles, he spent the majority of his career at Lockheed Martin serving in various roles including President of three successful operating units and Vice President of capture excellence. Mr. Asbury served in the U.S. Army Security Agency as a translator/interpreter. He is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma.

Ms. Ashworth is the former Vice President of Government Relations for Northrop Grumman Corporation, a global leader in aerospace, cyberspace and defense. Previously, she was Vice President of Washington Operations for GE Aviation. Prior to that, she spent 14 years as a professional staff member with the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations. For more than a decade, Ms. Ashworth worked as a civilian in the Department of the Army, focused on resource management, force structure, and strategy. Ms. Ashworth earned a master’s degree in business administration from Campbell University and a bachelor’s degree in management from the University of Maryland.