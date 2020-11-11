 

DGAP-News SUSS MicroTec appoints a fifth member to the Supervisory Board

11.11.2020 / 17:11
Garching, 11. November 2020 - SUSS MicroTec announces today that Dr. Bernd Schulte will strengthen the supervisory board of SUSS MicroTec SE by entry in the commercial register on November 6, 2020. With the appointment of Dr. Schulte, the company's Supervisory Board now consists of five members and is therefore fully occupied in accordance with the Articles of Association.

Dr. Schulte has been with AIXTRON SE (until 12/2010: AIXTRON AG) since 1993. In 2002 he was appointed to the Management Board and was most recently responsible for research and development, procurement, investor relations and communication. Dr. Schulte studied physics at the Technical University of Darmstadt and received his doctorate there in 1993. The detailed résumé of Dr. Schulte can be found on our website.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Schulte, another very experienced personality, to the Supervisory Board." said Dr. David Dean, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SUSS MicroTec SE. "With his broad experience in the semiconductor industry, especially in equipment manufacturing sector, he will enrich the Supervisory Board in the future with his knowledge and his deep understanding of the industry."

"I am pleased to be able to actively support future developments at SUSS MicroTec as a new member of the Supervisory Board.", said Dr. Bernd Schulte.

Contact:
SUSS MicroTec SE
Franka Schielke
Head of IR
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching, Deutschland
Tel.: +49 89 32007-161
Fax: +49 89 32007-451
Email: sabine.radeboldt@suss.com

Language: English
Company: SÜSS MicroTec SE
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 32007-161
Fax: +49 (0)89 32007-451
E-mail: ir@suss.com
Internet: www.suss.com
ISIN: DE000A1K0235
WKN: A1K023
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
