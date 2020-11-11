DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Personnel SUSS MicroTec appoints a fifth member to the Supervisory Board 11.11.2020 / 17:11 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SUSS MicroTec appoints a fifth member to the Supervisory Board

Garching, 11. November 2020 - SUSS MicroTec announces today that Dr. Bernd Schulte will strengthen the supervisory board of SUSS MicroTec SE by entry in the commercial register on November 6, 2020. With the appointment of Dr. Schulte, the company's Supervisory Board now consists of five members and is therefore fully occupied in accordance with the Articles of Association.

Dr. Schulte has been with AIXTRON SE (until 12/2010: AIXTRON AG) since 1993. In 2002 he was appointed to the Management Board and was most recently responsible for research and development, procurement, investor relations and communication. Dr. Schulte studied physics at the Technical University of Darmstadt and received his doctorate there in 1993. The detailed résumé of Dr. Schulte can be found on our website.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Schulte, another very experienced personality, to the Supervisory Board." said Dr. David Dean, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SUSS MicroTec SE. "With his broad experience in the semiconductor industry, especially in equipment manufacturing sector, he will enrich the Supervisory Board in the future with his knowledge and his deep understanding of the industry."

"I am pleased to be able to actively support future developments at SUSS MicroTec as a new member of the Supervisory Board.", said Dr. Bernd Schulte.

Contact:SUSS MicroTec SEFranka SchielkeHead of IRSchleissheimer Strasse 9085748 Garching, DeutschlandTel.: +49 89 32007-161Fax: +49 89 32007-451Email: sabine.radeboldt@suss.com

Language: English Company: SÜSS MicroTec SE Schleissheimer Strasse 90 85748 Garching Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 32007-161 Fax: +49 (0)89 32007-451 E-mail: ir@suss.com Internet: www.suss.com ISIN: DE000A1K0235 WKN: A1K023 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1147436

