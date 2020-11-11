 

Institutional Property Advisors Closes $55 Million Phoenix-Area Multifamily Sale

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.11.2020, 23:18  |  22   |   |   

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), announced today the sale of Eagle Crest, a 408-unit multifamily asset located near the Arrowhead Ranch master-planned community in Glendale, Arizona. The property sold for $55 million, which equates to $134,804 per unit.

“The global health crisis has not eroded the appeal of Greater Phoenix’s low population density and cost of living,” said Cliff David, IPA executive managing director. “With more than 77,000 new residents in 2019, Phoenix led the nation in net in-migration and this trend is likely to accelerate in the current environment.” David, Steve Gebing, IPA executive managing director, and Marty Cohan, senior vice president investments in Marcus & Millichap’s West Los Angeles office, represented the seller, a private family trust, and procured the buyer, S2 Capital. Ryan Sarbinoff, vice president and regional manager is the firm’s broker of record in Arizona. “Companies also continue to move and expand in the Phoenix area,” added Gebing. “Expanding logistical operations in the market and the metro’s industrial sector are benefiting from an increased presence among manufacturers.”

Constructed in 1987 on a 16-acre park-like setting, Eagle Crest is 20 miles northwest of Downtown Phoenix near Arrowhead Towne Center, P83 Entertainment District and the dynamic Bell Road Retail Corridor. The area is easily accessible from Loop 101, Interstates 17 and 10, and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Arizona State University West Campus and Midwestern University are within five miles of the property.

“The affluent Arrowhead community surrounding Eagle Crest safeguards the property against future multifamily development,” said Cohan. “This, coupled with the preservation of the asset and care displayed by the seller over their 30-year ownership is tremendous, making the value-add potential for this property unequivocal.”

About Institutional Property Advisors (IPA)

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) is a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate services firm in North America. IPA’s combination of real estate investment and capital markets expertise, industry-leading technology, and acclaimed research offer customized solutions for the acquisition, disposition and financing of institutional properties and portfolios. For more information, please visit www.institutionalpropertyadvisors.com.

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 9,726 transactions in 2019 with a value of approximately $50 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry’s most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Marcus & Millichap Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Institutional Property Advisors Closes $55 Million Phoenix-Area Multifamily Sale Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), announced today the sale of Eagle Crest, a 408-unit multifamily asset located near the Arrowhead Ranch master-planned community in Glendale, Arizona. The property …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Pfizer and BioNTech Reach an Agreement to Supply the EU With 200 Million Doses of Their BNT162b2 ...
MSCI Equity Indexes November 2020 Index Review
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
Cummins and Navistar to Collaborate on Heavy-Duty Class 8 Truck Powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cells
MONDAY DEADLINE NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nikola Corporation and ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Showcases Research Advancing Outcomes Addressing Hard-to-Treat Blood Cancers ...
Herbalife Nutrition Issues Statement
IHS Markit Reconfirms 2020 and 2021 Guidance
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Reports Results for Third Quarter 2020
23.10.20
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, November 5, 2020
19.10.20
Institutional Property Advisors Brokers $117.5 Million Multifamily Asset Sale in Tempe, Arizona
19.10.20
Marcus & Millichap Enters Into a Definitive Agreement With Mission Capital