 

DEINOVE Selected for a Presentation at the C Diff Foundation Annual Conference 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 18:30  |  91   |   |   

Regulatory News:

DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI) (Paris:ALDEI), a French biotech company, pioneer in the exploration and exploitation of bacterial biodiversity to address the urgent, global challenge of antibiotic resistance and the need for next-generation active ingredients in the service of healthcare, announces a presentation at the C.diff foundation 8th annual Virtual Conference.

Yannick Pletan, MD, MSc, HEC, Chief Medical Officer and member of the board of directors of DEINOVE will present in the “Research In Progress” virtual poster session “A Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating a Novel Antibiotic Against a Clostridium difficile Infection”. He will be presenting the results of the Phase I, the protocol of the ongoing multicenter Phase II in the United States, the clinical sites, the team and the key advantages of DNV3837 antibiotic candidate: intravenous administration, precise targeting at the infection site, ability to eliminate Clostridioides bacteria without affecting the gut microbiota.

Patients enrollment is ongoing in this Phase II trial despite a disrupted context due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Preliminary results of Part I of the study are expected by S1 2021.

Video presentation is online https://youtu.be/pShknVl5kDk

ABOUT CLOSTRIDIOIDES DIFFICILE INFECTIONS (CDI)

40% of patients suffering a Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) have severe forms, associated with high morbidity and mortality rates. Over the past 20 years, CDIs tended to increase significantly in incidence and severity, particularly due to the development of new hypervirulent strains and the high risk of recurrence. The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently identified CDIs as one of the leading causes of healthcare-associated infections before Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA1) infections. In 2017, in the United States, there were an estimated 223,900 cases in hospitalized patients and 12,800 deaths2. This disease does not affect the United States only, recent studies3 show that the incidence of this type of infection is vastly underestimated in other parts of the world such as Europe and Asia.

To date, there are no therapeutic solutions for patients with severe gastrointestinal infections. Since the oral route is compromised, the available treatments, which are mostly oral treatments, struggle to reach the intestine because of the patient's pathological condition (reduced gastrointestinal motility, intubation, intestinal perforation, etc.), and the few antibiotics that could be administered intravenously (IV), do not cross the gastrointestinal barrier and therefore do not reach the site of infection.

Seite 1 von 3
DEINOVE Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DEINOVE Selected for a Presentation at the C Diff Foundation Annual Conference 2020 Regulatory News: DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI) (Paris:ALDEI), a French biotech company, pioneer in the exploration and exploitation of bacterial biodiversity to address the urgent, global challenge of antibiotic resistance and the need for …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
BevCanna Partners with Naturo to Launch Beyond Energy All-Natural Hemp Energy Drink
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Alibaba Generates RMB498.2 Billion (US$74.1 Billion) in GMV During the 2020 11.11 Global Shopping ...
LNG Industry Veteran Oscar Spieler Joins Delfin as Executive Chairman
Akers Biosciences and MyMD Pharmaceuticals Sign Definitive Merger Agreement
Coty Announces $2.5bn Wella Sale to Complete by November 30, 2020
Standard Chartered Selects AWS to Power Its Strategic Banking Systems and Workloads
NKLA ALERT: Nationally Ranked Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Nikola Corporation ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:30 Uhr
DEINOVE selected for a presentation at the C Diff Foundation annual Conference 2020