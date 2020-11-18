 

Bloom Energy and SK E&C Win Competitive Bid for Korea’s Changwon RE100 Project to Supply 100% Hydrogen-Powered Solid-Oxide Fuel Cells and Electrolyzers

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and SK Engineering and Construction (SK E&C) today announced they have won a competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) under the RE100 program to supply solid-oxide fuel cells (SOFC) powered by 100 percent hydrogen and electrolyzers to an industrial complex in Changwon, Korea. The RE100 is a global renewable energy initiative led by the Climate Group to accelerate the move toward zero-carbon electricity grids. The Changwon RE100 proposal process, run by the Korean Industrial Complex Corporation, is a project aimed at identifying and selecting partners to contribute to a fully renewable ecosystem in Korea.

Bloom Energy will supply 1.8 megawatts of hydrogen-powered fuel cells through a multi-stage deployment from late 2021 into 2022. The fuel cells will be the cornerstone of a microgrid that also includes onsite solar and battery storage.

“SK E&C and Bloom Energy are paving the way toward a zero-carbon energy future,” said Jason Ahn, CEO, SK E&C. “With a projected domestic deployment of 8.4 gigawatts of stationary fuel cells, coupled with an additional 6.6 gigawatts for international export, Korea is trailblazing the hydrogen economy. We are honored to be selected by the Korean Industrial Complex Corporation for this inspiring RE100 project – a testament to Bloom Energy and SK E&C’s market leadership.”

In addition, Bloom Energy intends to supply its solid oxide electrolyzer cells (SOEC), which will be capable of producing green hydrogen via solar and battery, to the site in 2022. The green hydrogen produced by the SOEC, which is created through electrolysis by converting water and renewable electricity into hydrogen without carbon emissions, will be used to power the hydrogen SOFC.

“Since Bloom Energy’s founding, nearly two decades ago, we’ve known that our technology platform could play a critical role in the hydrogen economy,” said KR Sridhar, founder, chairman and CEO, Bloom Energy. “When it came to hydrogen, the question was never if – but when. With emerging interest in the adoption of hydrogen, our commercial hydrogen strategy is on schedule, and the timing for market entry is right. As the world’s most significant and influential consumers demand and conform to RE100 standards, we are well-positioned with our technology platform to lead in this massive global transformation.”

