During the 13-week accelerator program, these startups worked virtually due to the global pandemic alongside executives and experts from Comcast NBCUniversal and the Techstars network. These relationships with mentors from across Comcast NBCUniversal’s businesses helped the founders sharpen business models, gain valuable connections and insights, and refine pitches to potential investors and clients. During the program, eight of the 11 companies secured or completed pilots, proofs of concepts or deals with Comcast NBCUniversal’s partners and brands.

Today marked the culmination of the third annual Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, powered by Techstars, with 11 tech startups presenting their companies to hundreds of investors, mentors, and the entrepreneur community during this year’s virtual Demo Day.

Over the course of the accelerator, these startups that are shaping the future of work, personalizing customer experience, and providing platforms to feature a more diverse range of content participated in custom workshops, 1:1 business coaching, and meetings with advisors. The founders hailed from cities around the world, including New York, Toronto, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Dallas, and Birmingham, UK.

“Partnering with startups has always helped Comcast stay on the cutting edge of technology and innovation,” said Sam Schwartz, Chief Business Development Officer, Comcast. “I’m incredibly proud of these entrepreneurs, and our team, for their perseverance and commitment to innovation, especially during these unprecedented times. The global pandemic has led to shifts in how we work and connect, and many of these founders are building the tools and services that will make work - and life - more efficient, interactive, and collaborative.”

The startups were supported by the Startup Engagement LIFT Labs team, led by Danielle Cohn, Vice President, and Luke Butler, Senior Director, who worked side-by-side with Techstars veteran, KJ Singh, Managing Director of the 2020 accelerator. Mentors included experts and leaders from across Comcast NBCUniversal’s businesses, including the Xfinity technology, product and experience teams; the NBC and Telemundo broadcast stations; NBCUniversal cable networks; Universal Studios; Universal Theme Parks; DreamWorks Animation; Comcast Business; Comcast Ventures; Strategic Development; as well as mentors from Techstars’ expansive network.