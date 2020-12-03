 

Demo Day 11 Startups Present Innovations, Partnership Deals Following Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, powered by Techstars

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 19:00  |  31   |   |   

Today marked the culmination of the third annual Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, powered by Techstars, with 11 tech startups presenting their companies to hundreds of investors, mentors, and the entrepreneur community during this year’s virtual Demo Day.

During the 13-week accelerator program, these startups worked virtually due to the global pandemic alongside executives and experts from Comcast NBCUniversal and the Techstars network. These relationships with mentors from across Comcast NBCUniversal’s businesses helped the founders sharpen business models, gain valuable connections and insights, and refine pitches to potential investors and clients. During the program, eight of the 11 companies secured or completed pilots, proofs of concepts or deals with Comcast NBCUniversal’s partners and brands.

Over the course of the accelerator, these startups that are shaping the future of work, personalizing customer experience, and providing platforms to feature a more diverse range of content participated in custom workshops, 1:1 business coaching, and meetings with advisors. The founders hailed from cities around the world, including New York, Toronto, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Dallas, and Birmingham, UK.

“Partnering with startups has always helped Comcast stay on the cutting edge of technology and innovation,” said Sam Schwartz, Chief Business Development Officer, Comcast. “I’m incredibly proud of these entrepreneurs, and our team, for their perseverance and commitment to innovation, especially during these unprecedented times. The global pandemic has led to shifts in how we work and connect, and many of these founders are building the tools and services that will make work - and life - more efficient, interactive, and collaborative.”

The startups were supported by the Startup Engagement LIFT Labs team, led by Danielle Cohn, Vice President, and Luke Butler, Senior Director, who worked side-by-side with Techstars veteran, KJ Singh, Managing Director of the 2020 accelerator. Mentors included experts and leaders from across Comcast NBCUniversal’s businesses, including the Xfinity technology, product and experience teams; the NBC and Telemundo broadcast stations; NBCUniversal cable networks; Universal Studios; Universal Theme Parks; DreamWorks Animation; Comcast Business; Comcast Ventures; Strategic Development; as well as mentors from Techstars’ expansive network.

Seite 1 von 4
Comcast (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Demo Day 11 Startups Present Innovations, Partnership Deals Following Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, powered by Techstars Today marked the culmination of the third annual Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, powered by Techstars, with 11 tech startups presenting their companies to hundreds of investors, mentors, and the entrepreneur community during this year’s …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Snowflake Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021
Columbia Care Completes Acquisition of Project Cannabis
CrowdStrike Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Twist Bioscience Announces Pricing of a $300 Million Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Siemens Smart Infrastructure Chooses AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments
Macquarie Group to Acquire Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. for $1.7 Billion
Walgreens Introduces Walgreens Advertising Group (wag), a New Advanced Data and Technology-led ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:05 Uhr
Comcast Announces $1 Million Commitment to Per Scholas to Combat the Tech Opportunity Gap Across the U.S.
02.12.20
Comcast RISE Awards Five Black-Owned, Small Businesses in Western Washington with Marketing Resources and Technology Makeovers
02.12.20
FreeWheel and NBCUniversal Announce Landmark Partnership to Automate and Optimize Linear Ad Decisioning Across All NBCU Properties
02.12.20
Comcast RISE Awards 13 Black-Owned, Small Businesses in Twin Cities with Marketing and Technology Resources and Makeovers
02.12.20
Comcast Offers Equipment and Technology Resources to Small Businesses Hardest Hit by COVID-19 in Southern Arizona
30.11.20
Comcast RISE Awards Eight Black-Owned, Small Businesses in Portland with Marketing Resources and Technology Makeovers
30.11.20
Comcast RISE Awards Five Black-Owned, Small Businesses in Utah with Marketing and Technology Resources and Makeovers
30.11.20
Comcast RISE Awards Three Black-Owned, Small Businesses in Albuquerque with Marketing and Technology Resources and Makeovers
30.11.20
Comcast RISE Awards 28 Black-Owned, Small Businesses in Colorado with Marketing and Technology Resources and Makeovers
30.11.20
Comcast Launching More Than 30 WiFi-Connected “Lift Zones” in Washington