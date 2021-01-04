Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $2.7 Million Over-the-Horizon System CS67PLUS Troposcatter Radio/Modem Order from Major International Oil Company

January 4, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today, that during its second quarter of fiscal 2021, its Orlando, Florida-based subsidiary, Comtech Systems, Inc., which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, was awarded a $2.7 million order from a major international oil and gas company. Comtech is to provide the first over-the-horizon system for a floating liquefied natural gas facility (“FLNG”), utilizing Comtech Systems’ software-defined CS67PLUS radio/modem.

Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp., stated, “We are extremely pleased to deliver our CS67PLUS, the most advanced troposcatter radio/modem in the marketplace, as part of this advanced turnkey system. We look forward to continuing to work with our oil and gas customers on this and future opportunities.”