 

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $2.7 Million Over-the-Horizon System CS67PLUS Troposcatter Radio/Modem Order from Major International Oil Company

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.01.2021   

January 4, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today, that during its second quarter of fiscal 2021, its Orlando, Florida-based subsidiary, Comtech Systems, Inc., which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, was awarded a $2.7 million order from a major international oil and gas company. Comtech is to provide the first over-the-horizon system for a floating liquefied natural gas facility (“FLNG”), utilizing Comtech Systems’ software-defined CS67PLUS radio/modem.

Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp., stated, “We are extremely pleased to deliver our CS67PLUS, the most advanced troposcatter radio/modem in the marketplace, as part of this advanced turnkey system. We look forward to continuing to work with our oil and gas customers on this and future opportunities.”

Comtech Systems, Inc. (www.comtechsystems.com) specializes in system design, integration, supply and commissioning of turnkey communication systems including over-the-horizon microwave, line-of-sight microwave and satellite.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

