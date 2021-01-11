 

Ketogenix Review Safe Ketosis Weight Loss Diet Pills Supplement

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ketogenix has created an enormous customer base for itself since it was launched in the market. Fitness trainers and health experts around the world are recommending the product to their clients for losing weight. It has emerged to become the most effective weight-loss supplement in the industry. Before using the supplement, readers must understand its working. The primary function of the supplement is to get the body into a ketosis state where the body is easily able to burn fat for energy.

The supplement contains MCT oil and 4 types of exogenous Ketones in the form of BHB (Beta-Hydroxybutyrate) derived salts (Calcium, Magnesium, Sodium, and Potassium). These ingredients are supposed to raise the Ketone levels and turn the body into ketosis mode. As per the seller, the ingredients used in the composition are selected by a team of experts, researchers, and doctors based on medicinal data. It's one of the most effective keto-based supplements available. According to many studies, taking a regular dose of any keto supplement with a suitable keto diet allows users to get their bodies into keto mode and keep it there. As a result, they can burn more fat for fuel. MUST SEE: "Shocking New KetoGenix Report – This May Change Your Mind"

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the obesity rate in the United States has rapidly increased from the initial recording of 23% in 1962. The 2014 data on obesity prevalence in the US reveals that around 36.5% of the adult population and 17% of children suffer from this disorder. The percentage of adults went up to 42.4% for US adults in the 2017-18 survey conducted by the National Centre for Health Statistics. It's also reported that an obese American, on average, spends $1,429 more on health expenses than a non-obese American. Being overweight and obese can also lead to myriad other health issues such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disorders, and kidney problems. These may be life-threatening for anyone.

The network base of the supplement surging rapidly is an indication of the trust shown by the people on the product. There are mostly positive reviews of the supplement. The company claims that Ketogenix has a customer satisfaction percentage of over 95%, which mathematically means that only less than 5% of the users haven't found it beneficial. One of the customers, Rachel from California, says, "Until about six months ago, I was obese, and weighed 225 lbs. I decided to lose weight as my friend's wedding came closer. I knew it would be an uphill task to lose fat in 6-7 months. I registered for a gym membership and my personal trainer asked me to consume a regular dose of the Ketogenix supplement. He also said it would be beneficial if I followed a keto diet. In only five months of using the supplement, I was able to lose 30 lbs. A big thanks to the creators of Ketogenix". As readers may notice, trainers and nutritionists have been recommending the supplement to cut down fat and build a lean body.

Another reason for the surging popularity of Ketogenix is the proprietary blend used to formulate the supplement. It's 100% safe and risk-free. The BHB salts and ketone derivatives used in the composition are of the highest quality and tested for purity and potency. The manufacturers are completely transparent with the ingredients they have used and the list of constituents has been provided on the company's website. People can go and check it out to see if they are allergic to any of the constituents. 

The supplement, as per the website of the seller, works in a four-step manner - a) the ingredients work to put the body into a ketosis state; b) it converts fatty acids and other complex fats into ketones, which are then assimilated in the brain cells and blood to carry out day-to-day activities; c) it replenishes the electrolytes lost in the low-carb diet, ensuring that the body maintains a perfect hormonal balance; d) and it helps the body to remain in the ketosis state.

The seller also backs the product with a money-back guarantee, so if users are unhappy with the effects of the supplement, they may claim a refund by returning the items. 

