 

Report on CARBIOS’ Liquidity Contract With Natixis ODDO BHF

Regulatory News:

CARBIOS (Paris:ALCRB) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a company pioneering new bio-industrial solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastic and textile polymers, reports today about the liquidity contract entrusted to Natixis ODDO BHF.

As of December 31, 2020, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 1,600 shares
  • € 170,789.61
  • Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 72
  • Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 77
  • Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 4,264 shares for € 101,746.3
  • Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 4,712 shares for € 121,006.7

For the record, as of the half-year statement on June 30, 2020, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 2,048 shares
  • € 151,529.34
  • Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 1,429
  • Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 1,546
  • Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 120,564 shares for € 1,345,450.71
  • Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 124,346 shares for € 1,423,936.55

It is reminded that at the implementation of this contract, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 2,048 shares
  • € 151,529.34

The implementation of this liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with the decision of the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF) N° 2018-01 of 2 July 2018, applicable since 1 January 2019, establishing liquidity agreements on equity securities as an accepted market practice.

In addition, Carbios publishes thereafter, for each trading day during the last 6 months of 2020, the number of transactions entered into as well as the volume of shares and the amount of equity purchased and sold.

Number of transactions on buy side and sell side for each trading day during the last 6 months of 2020

Traded volume on buy side and sell side, in number of shares and capital aggregated for each day of
negotiation during the last 6 months of 2020

BUY

 

SELL

Date

Number of transactions

Number of shares

Equity purchased in euros

 

Date

Number of transactions

Number of shares

Equity sold in euros

Total H2/2020

72

4 264

101 746.30

 

Total H2/ 2020

77

4 712

121 006.70

02/07/2020

13

651

13 869.5

 

02/07/2020

3

201

4 332.0

03/07/2020

0

0

00.0

 

03/07/2020

2

200

4 320.0

06/07/2020

7

401

9 258.1

 

06/07/2020

3

151

3 503.1

07/07/2020

1

100

2 385.0

 

07/07/2020

1

100

2 400.0

08/07/2020

1

100

2 380.0

 

08/07/2020

3

450

11 285.0

09/07/2020

0

0

00.0

 

09/07/2020

1

200

5 860.0

24/07/2020

14

750

18 525.0

 

24/07/2020

3

51

1 282.7

27/07/2020

2

200

5 000.0

 

27/07/2020

8

600

15 700.0

28/07/2020

4

400

9 995.0

 

28/07/2020

1

14

357.0

29/07/2020

2

450

11 050.0

 

29/07/2020

0

0

00.0

30/07/2020

5

200

4 570.0

 

30/07/2020

0

0

00.0

31/07/2020

1

1

22.9

 

31/07/2020

2

151

3 495.4

03/08/2020

1

1

24.0

 

03/08/2020

5

501

12 274.0

04/08/2020

1

1

26.3

 

04/08/2020

1

1

26.3

05/08/2020

1

1

25.2

 

05/08/2020

1

1

25.2

06/08/2020

9

800

19 500.0

 

06/08/2020

8

200

5 100.0

07/08/2020

1

1

24.1

 

07/08/2020

15

601

14 744.1

10/08/2020

3

201

4 924.8

 

10/08/2020

2

201

5 224.8

11/08/2020

1

1

26.1

 

11/08/2020

8

401

10 636.1

12/08/2020

1

1

26.8

 

12/08/2020

1

1

26.8

13/08/2020

1

1

27.0

 

13/08/2020

1

1

27.0

14/08/2020

1

1

26.5

 

14/08/2020

1

1

26.5

17/08/2020

0

0

00.0

 

17/08/2020

1

200

5 600.0

21/08/2020

1

1

30.0

 

21/08/2020

2

101

3 030.0

10/09/2020

0

0

00.0

 

10/09/2020

3

383

11 700.7

14/09/2020

1

1

30.0

 

14/09/2020

1

1

30.0

###

About Carbios:

Carbios is a green chemistry company whose innovations help address the environmental and sustainable development challenges facing manufacturers. Since its creation in 2011 by Truffle Capital, the Company has developed, through biotechnology, two industrial processes that revolutionize the biodegradation and recycling of polymers. These world-first innovations, made possible with the support of Bpifrance (THANAPLAST project), enable to optimize the performance and lifecycle of plastics and textiles by exploiting the properties of highly specific enzymes.

Carbios' economic development model is based on the industrialization and commercialization of its products and/or enzymes, technologies and bioprocesses through license concessions directly or through joint ventures to major industrial players or sectors concerned by the Company's innovations. As such, Carbios created the joint venture Carbiolice in September 2016, in partnership with Limagrain Ingredients and the SPI fund operated by Bpifrance. This company, of which Carbios has majority control, will exploit the first technology licensed by Carbios by producing enzymatic granules for the production of biodegradable and biobased plastics.

Carbios benefits from the qualification "Innovative Company" of Bpifrance allowing the eligibility of the Company's securities for the investment of Mutual Funds Placement in Innovation (FCPI). For more information, please visit: https://carbios.fr/en/

Carbios is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

This press release does not constitute and cannot be regarded as constituting an offer to the public, an offer to sell or a subscription offer or as a solicitation to solicit a buy or sell order in any country.
Translation for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy between the French and the English version of this press release, the French version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

