Penn National Gaming Set to Launch Barstool Sportsbook Mobile App and iCasino Products in Michigan

“This is an exciting time to be launching our online Barstool Sportsbook in Michigan,” said Jay Snowden, President and CEO of Penn National. “We have been incredibly pleased with the success of the mobile app since launching in Pennsylvania in September. Our customers have thoroughly enjoyed engaging with Dave Portnoy, Dan ‘Big Cat’ Katz and other Barstool fan favorites, and we expect more of the same in Michigan. As the only gaming operator with a fully integrated sports media and entertainment partner, Penn can provide our customers the opportunity to interact with Barstool personalities online and also in-person at our new Barstool Sportsbook at Greektown.”

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) (“Penn National” or the “Company”) announced today that the Michigan Gaming Control Board (“MGCB”) has approved the Company’s applications to offer online sports wagering and iCasino products in Michigan. Penn National intends to officially launch its Barstool Sportsbook mobile app on iOS and android, as well as desktop at 12:00pm EST on Friday, January 22, 2021 and its iCasino products will follow shortly thereafter, subject to final regulatory approvals. This follows the opening of the Company’s retail Barstool Sportsbook at Greektown Casino Hotel (“Greektown”) in downtown Detroit on December 23, 2020.

During the opening weekend of the Barstool Sportsbook, Penn National will be partnering with Barstool Sports on a fundraiser to support Michigan small businesses impacted by COVID-19. From the hours of 12:00pm on Friday, January 22 to 11:59pm on Sunday, January 24, Michigan residents will have their first-time deposit on the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app matched with a donation to The Barstool Fund provided they wager equal or more than their first-time deposit during the weekend. The Barstool Fund was started by Mr. Portnoy in December to raise money to sustain small businesses around the country that have been hard hit by the ongoing pandemic. In addition, visitors to the retail Barstool Sportsbook at Greektown will have their first-time rated wager matched by Greektown Casino with a donation to Fund.

“We’re proud to be able to support those small businesses impacted by COVID-19 as part of our opening plans,” said Mr. Snowden. “I also want to thank the MGCB and its staff for their time and effort in reviewing and approving our applications. In addition, I want to thank our team at Penn Interactive, our great partners at Barstool Sports, and our risk management and platform providers, Kambi and White Hat Gaming, for their many months of hard work and collaboration. We’re off to a fast start in 2021 and look forward to continuing our Company’s evolution into the leading omni-channel provider of retail and online gaming, live racing and sports betting entertainment,” concluded Mr. Snowden.