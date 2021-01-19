 

Penn National Gaming Set to Launch Barstool Sportsbook Mobile App and iCasino Products in Michigan

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 19:43  |  20   |   |   

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) (“Penn National” or the “Company”) announced today that the Michigan Gaming Control Board (“MGCB”) has approved the Company’s applications to offer online sports wagering and iCasino products in Michigan. Penn National intends to officially launch its Barstool Sportsbook mobile app on iOS and android, as well as desktop at 12:00pm EST on Friday, January 22, 2021 and its iCasino products will follow shortly thereafter, subject to final regulatory approvals. This follows the opening of the Company’s retail Barstool Sportsbook at Greektown Casino Hotel (“Greektown”) in downtown Detroit on December 23, 2020.

“This is an exciting time to be launching our online Barstool Sportsbook in Michigan,” said Jay Snowden, President and CEO of Penn National. “We have been incredibly pleased with the success of the mobile app since launching in Pennsylvania in September. Our customers have thoroughly enjoyed engaging with Dave Portnoy, Dan ‘Big Cat’ Katz and other Barstool fan favorites, and we expect more of the same in Michigan. As the only gaming operator with a fully integrated sports media and entertainment partner, Penn can provide our customers the opportunity to interact with Barstool personalities online and also in-person at our new Barstool Sportsbook at Greektown.”

During the opening weekend of the Barstool Sportsbook, Penn National will be partnering with Barstool Sports on a fundraiser to support Michigan small businesses impacted by COVID-19. From the hours of 12:00pm on Friday, January 22 to 11:59pm on Sunday, January 24, Michigan residents will have their first-time deposit on the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app matched with a donation to The Barstool Fund provided they wager equal or more than their first-time deposit during the weekend. The Barstool Fund was started by Mr. Portnoy in December to raise money to sustain small businesses around the country that have been hard hit by the ongoing pandemic. In addition, visitors to the retail Barstool Sportsbook at Greektown will have their first-time rated wager matched by Greektown Casino with a donation to Fund.

“We’re proud to be able to support those small businesses impacted by COVID-19 as part of our opening plans,” said Mr. Snowden. “I also want to thank the MGCB and its staff for their time and effort in reviewing and approving our applications. In addition, I want to thank our team at Penn Interactive, our great partners at Barstool Sports, and our risk management and platform providers, Kambi and White Hat Gaming, for their many months of hard work and collaboration. We’re off to a fast start in 2021 and look forward to continuing our Company’s evolution into the leading omni-channel provider of retail and online gaming, live racing and sports betting entertainment,” concluded Mr. Snowden.

Seite 1 von 3
Penn National Gaming Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Penn National Gaming Set to Launch Barstool Sportsbook Mobile App and iCasino Products in Michigan Penn National Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) (“Penn National” or the “Company”) announced today that the Michigan Gaming Control Board (“MGCB”) has approved the Company’s applications to offer online sports wagering and iCasino products in Michigan. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
TechnipFMC Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
ITW To Acquire MTS Test & Simulation Business From Amphenol
TransEnterix Receives CE Mark for Machine Vision System in Robotic Surgery
GenSight Biologics Reports Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 and Provides Operational Update
Palantir Providing Technology to Enhance Safety and Reliability of Electric Grid in California
Applied DNA Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit Demonstrates Effectiveness with Detection of Multiple ...
Europcar Mobility Group Supports the Delivery of Vaccines Against Covid-19 With Flexible Mobility ...
Belden Announces Acquisition of OTN Systems N.V., Increased Guidance for Fourth Quarter 2020
Maxar Technologies Appoints The University of Texas at El Paso President, Former Congresswoman and ...
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.01.21
Penn National Gaming to Report Fourth Quarter Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on February 4
13.01.21
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
04.01.21
Penn National Gaming’s Chief Financial Officer, David Williams, Announces Decision to Step Down; 20-Year Veteran Gaming Industry Analyst, Felicia Hendrix, Named New Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
28.12.20
Biggest Jackpot Ever: Lucky HollywoodCasino.com Player Hits Historic Win
22.12.20
Penn National Gaming Set to Open Barstool Sportsbooks at Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg and Ameristar East Chicago This Week
22.12.20
Penn National Gaming Set to Open Barstool Sportsbook at Greektown Casino Hotel

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.07.20
3
Penn National Gaming Has Resumed Operations at More Than 70 Percent of the Company’s 41 Properties