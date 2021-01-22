The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) ("GEO") announced today the tax treatment of its 2020 dividend distributions.

The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of distributions paid to shareholders, presented on a per share basis, during the calendar year ended December 31, 2020. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of GEO distributions.

Common Stock

(CUSIP # 36162J106)