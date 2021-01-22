 

The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) ("GEO") announced today the tax treatment of its 2020 dividend distributions.

The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of distributions paid to shareholders, presented on a per share basis, during the calendar year ended December 31, 2020. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of GEO distributions.

Common Stock
(CUSIP # 36162J106)

Ordinary Dividends Capital Gains
CUSIP Record
Date 		Payment
Date 		Total
Dividends 		Total Qualified (1) Non-Qualified Total Unrecaptured
Section 1250 		Long Term Nondividend
Distributions (2)
36162J106 2/14/2020 2/21/2020

$0.4800000

 

$0.2655802

 

$

-

 

$0.2655802

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$0.2144198

 

36162J106 4/17/2020 4/24/2020

$0.4800000

 

$0.2655802

 

$

-

 

$0.2655802

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$0.2144198

 

36162J106 7/17/2020 7/24/2020

$0.4800000

 

$0.2655802

 

$

-

 

$0.2655802

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$0.2144198

 

36162J106 10/16/2020 10/23/2020

$0.3400000

 

$0.1881193

 

$

-

 

$0.1881193

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$0.1518807

 

 
Totals

$1.7800000

 

$0.9848599

 

$

0.0000000

 

$0.9848599

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$0.7951401

 

 
Percentage

100

%

55.32921

%

 

0.00000

%

100.00000

%

 

0.00000

%

 

0.00000

%

 

0.00000

%

44.67079

%

 
 
(1) For 2020, there are no Qualified Dividends. Qualified Dividends represent the portion of Total Ordinary Dividends which constitutes a "Qualified Dividend", as defined by the Internal Revenue Service.
(2) The amount constitutes a "Return of Capital", as defined by the Internal Revenue Service.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is a fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs. GEO’s worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 123 facilities totaling approximately 93,000 beds, including projects under development, with a workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

