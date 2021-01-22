 

XPeng to deploy Amap’s 3rd-gen in-car navigation system

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced that it will be the world’s first auto maker to deploy Amap’s 3rd-generation in-car navigation system. The XPeng P7 smart EV sedan will be the first mass production vehicle to use a Surrounding Reality (SR) display for navigation assisted autonomous driving.

XPeng Deploys Amap 3rd-Gen In-Car Navigation System (Photo: Business Wire)

Amap is China’s leading mapping, navigation and location-based services provider. Designed for intelligent driving, Amap’s 3rd-generation in-car navigation system leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) visual technology and high precision maps to provide highly accurate lane-level navigation, delivering co-guidance for both vehicle and driver. By integrating navigation with high-precision maps, it operates as both an infotainment and autonomous driving feature. Precision navigation tracks, not only the current road, but also individual lanes. Dynamic information and autonomous driving decision information are accurately matched with lane-level navigation, so that the driver can perceive the vehicle’s driving status more intuitively in real time.

According to QuestMobile, Amap has over 570 million monthly active users as of September 2020. Currently, Amap’s high precision maps cover over 300,000 kilometers of highways and urban expressways, and are expanding coverage of ordinary urban roads. Its real-time road condition updates cover 360+ cities and 95% of the highway network across China.

The SR display function redefines driver-vehicle interaction. When the Navigation Guided Pilot (NGP) function is in use, the status of the vehicle and its surrounding environment are clearly and vividly displayed in 3D rendering on the central panel, enhancing the user's driving experience and sense of safety. The SR autonomous driving display integrates the more comprehensive, accurate, and real-time data of Amap’s high precision maps, including real-time traffic information, lane-level road conditions, and traffic forecasts, to offer a superior experience of lane-level navigation assisted autonomous driving.

