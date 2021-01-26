Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 26.01.2021, 07:28 | 37 | 0 |
Press release Ecully, 25 January 2021 – 6 p.m.
2020 annual results
- 18% increase in operating income
- Improved performances during the second half of 2020
- Continued strengthening of the financial structure
|
In thousands of euros
Consolidated accounts
|HY1 2020
|HY2 2020
|% variation
|2020
|2019
|% variation
|Revenue
|1 426
|1 953
|+ 37%
|3 379
|5 018
|- 33%
|Cost of goods sold
|- 540
|- 720
|+ 33%
|- 1 260
|- 1 174
|+ 7%
|
Gross margin
|
886
|
1 233
|
+ 39%
|
2 119
|
3 844
|
- 45%
|
Operating costs1
Including operational costs
|
- 2 250
- 1 266
|
- 1 779
- 1003
|
- 21%
- 21%
|
- 4 029
- 2 269
|
- 6 169
- 2 517
|
- 35%
- 10%
|Including personnel expenses
|- 1 170
|- 1 108
|- 5%
|- 2 278
|- 2 520
|- 10%
|Operating income
|- 1 364
|- 546
|+ 60%
|- 1 910
|- 2 325
|+ 18%
|
Financial income
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0