 

Spineway - improved operating result despite cover

Press release                                                                                     Ecully, 25 January 2021 – 6 p.m.


2020 annual results

  • 18% increase in operating income
  • Improved performances during the second half of 2020
  • Continued strengthening of the financial structure

         

In thousands of euros
Consolidated accounts 		HY1 2020 HY2 2020 % variation 2020 2019 % variation
Revenue 1 426 1 953 + 37% 3 379 5 018 - 33%
Cost of goods sold - 540 - 720 + 33% - 1 260 - 1 174 + 7%
Gross margin

  		886

  		1 233

  		+ 39%

  		2 119

  		3 844

  		- 45%

 
Operating costs1

 

Including operational costs 		- 2 250

 

- 1 266 		- 1 779

 

- 1003 		- 21%

 

- 21% 		- 4 029

 

- 2 269 		- 6 169

 

- 2 517 		- 35%

 

- 10%
Including personnel expenses - 1 170 - 1 108 - 5% - 2 278 - 2 520 - 10%
Operating income - 1 364 - 546 + 60% - 1 910 - 2 325 + 18%
Financial income
Wertpapier


