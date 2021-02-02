 

Organigram Announces Executive Changes

Organigram Holdings Inc. (“Organigram” or the “Company”) (TSX: OGI) (NASDAQ: OGI) announces Matt Rogers, Senior Vice President, Operations, will be leaving Organigram at the end of May 2021 to pursue other interests.

Organigram would like to thank Matt for his efforts helping Organigram grow from a licensed producer of medical cannabis to one of the country’s leading producers of both medical and adult use recreational products.

One of Organigram’s earliest employees, “Matt has embraced the challenges and opportunities of the cannabis industry. His insights and creativity have been instrumental as we have worked to develop a state-of-the-art production facility,” says Greg Engel, CEO, Organigram.

Mr. Rogers has made many foundational contributions to the organization and has been a key team member during Organigram’s rapid growth. During his tenure, he led and oversaw initiatives including the construction of the Company’s recently completed edibles and derivative facility and the Company’s operational strategy related to the Company’s “Rec 2.0” products. “We would like to thank Matt for his commitment to a seamless transition and wish him well in his future endeavours” said Greg Engel, CEO.

Matt will continue with Organigram full time until the end of February 2021 and will support the team on a part-time basis until the end of May 2021. During that time, Matt will work closely with Nathalie Batten, Organigram’s newly named Plant Manager.

Nathalie joined the Organigram team as a consultant in Operations in November 2020. Ms. Batten has recently held senior-level positions including Director, Fleet and Operations as well as Director, Blending and Packaging at Irving Oil, an international refining and marketing company which operates Canada’s largest refinery along with more than 900 fuelling locations. There, Nathalie built high-performance teams and led the development and execution of strategic business plans.

Prior to Irving Oil, Nathalie held various roles in business development and strategy at Keyera Corporation which operates one of the largest independent midstream energy companies in Canada and at Tenaris, a leading manufacturer of pipes and related services for the world’s energy industry.

Nathalie is a professional industrial engineer and has a Master of Business Administration from University of Calgary and a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from Queen’s University.

About Organigram Holdings Inc.

Wertpapier


