 

Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Two New Boeing 737-8 Aircraft to Sunwing Airlines

Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced the delivery of two new Boeing 737-8 aircraft on long-term lease to Sunwing Airlines. These aircraft, featuring CFM International LEAP-1B27 engines, are the third and fourth new Boeing 737-8 aircraft to deliver to Sunwing from ALC’s order book with Boeing.

“ALC is pleased to announce these two new Boeing 737-8 deliveries to Sunwing Airlines today,” said John L. Plueger, Chief Executive Officer and President of Air Lease Corporation. “These aircraft mark ALC’s first 737-8 deliveries since the grounding and will provide state-of-the-art efficiency, cabin comfort, and advancement of Sunwing’s environmental sustainability initiatives.”

“We thank ALC for the delivery of two new Boeing 737-8 aircraft, and look forward to integrating them into our existing fleet,” said Mark Williams, President, Sunwing Airlines. “The new planes provide advanced technology, comfort and fuel efficiency, and will undoubtedly offer Sunwing Airlines customers an enhanced travel experience when they are placed into commercial service.”

Sunwing Airlines currently has two 737-800s and two other 737-8s on lease from ALC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of ALC’s website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.



