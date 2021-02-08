PGT Innovations Co-Founder Chosen for FGIA Council

Rod Hershberger , co-founder of PGT Innovations and chairman of the board of directors, was recently elected as an Architectural Products Council (APC) director on the Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance’s board of directors for a two-year term.

Rod Hershberger (Photo: Business Wire)

Hershberger was also selected as the APC’s 2nd Vice President, which is set as a one-year term. Beginning February 2021, Hershberger will begin both terms.

The Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance (FGIA) is an organization dedicated to improving home and building performance through better glass, window, door and skylight technology and standards. The organization’s board of directors is comprised of officers and directors from the APC, Glass Products Council, Residential Products Council, as well as ex officio board members.

The APC acts as an information provider and promoter of architectural storefronts in the fenestration and related building products industry. The group also offers technical, regulatory, legislative, marketing and certification support to ensure that the appropriate standards are established, maintained and communicated for the benefit of the users and suppliers of architectural window, curtainwall, storefront and sloped-glazing products.

“I am extremely honored to serve on this esteemed council for the leading window and door organization in the world,” said Hershberger. "I look forward to working with the other board members on a national scale to develop the strategy and direction of the newly merged organization and continue to evolve the fenestration industry through various codes, standards and certifications for improved home and building performance.”

PGT Innovations, formerly PGT Industries, Inc., was founded by Hershberger and Paul Hostetler in 1980. Throughout his tenure, Hershberger served in a variety of roles including Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President and President. He was named the company’s Chief Executive Officer in 2005 and was elected as Executive Chairman of the board in 2014. Hershberger retired in 2018 after serving the company for 38 years and now serves as the non-employee Chairman of the board.

Known as a thought leader and innovator in the window and door industry, Hershberger is an expert in industry code and has worked closely with local government agencies throughout his career to drive the technological advancement of window and door products to enhance safety, durability and value.

Hershberger currently serves on the board of directors for the Argus Foundation and was recently selected by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold a seat on the Florida Building Commission, where he is the chair for the Product Approval Program Oversight Committee. He also previously served on the board for the American Architectural Manufacturers Association (AAMA), the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota and the Sarasota YMCA, among others.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. The company is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI, PGT Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, CGI Commercial, NewSouth Window Solutions, and a 75 percent ownership stake in Eco Window Systems. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210208005545/en/