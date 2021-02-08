 

PGT Innovations Co-Founder Chosen for FGIA Council

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 16:11  |  40   |   |   

Rod Hershberger, co-founder of PGT Innovations and chairman of the board of directors, was recently elected as an Architectural Products Council (APC) director on the Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance’s board of directors for a two-year term.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210208005545/en/

Rod Hershberger (Photo: Business Wire)

Rod Hershberger (Photo: Business Wire)

Hershberger was also selected as the APC’s 2nd Vice President, which is set as a one-year term. Beginning February 2021, Hershberger will begin both terms.

The Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance (FGIA) is an organization dedicated to improving home and building performance through better glass, window, door and skylight technology and standards. The organization’s board of directors is comprised of officers and directors from the APC, Glass Products Council, Residential Products Council, as well as ex officio board members.

The APC acts as an information provider and promoter of architectural storefronts in the fenestration and related building products industry. The group also offers technical, regulatory, legislative, marketing and certification support to ensure that the appropriate standards are established, maintained and communicated for the benefit of the users and suppliers of architectural window, curtainwall, storefront and sloped-glazing products.

“I am extremely honored to serve on this esteemed council for the leading window and door organization in the world,” said Hershberger. "I look forward to working with the other board members on a national scale to develop the strategy and direction of the newly merged organization and continue to evolve the fenestration industry through various codes, standards and certifications for improved home and building performance.”

PGT Innovations, formerly PGT Industries, Inc., was founded by Hershberger and Paul Hostetler in 1980. Throughout his tenure, Hershberger served in a variety of roles including Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President and President. He was named the company’s Chief Executive Officer in 2005 and was elected as Executive Chairman of the board in 2014. Hershberger retired in 2018 after serving the company for 38 years and now serves as the non-employee Chairman of the board.

Known as a thought leader and innovator in the window and door industry, Hershberger is an expert in industry code and has worked closely with local government agencies throughout his career to drive the technological advancement of window and door products to enhance safety, durability and value.

Hershberger currently serves on the board of directors for the Argus Foundation and was recently selected by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold a seat on the Florida Building Commission, where he is the chair for the Product Approval Program Oversight Committee. He also previously served on the board for the American Architectural Manufacturers Association (AAMA), the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota and the Sarasota YMCA, among others.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. The company is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI, PGT Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, CGI Commercial, NewSouth Window Solutions, and a 75 percent ownership stake in Eco Window Systems. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PGT Innovations Co-Founder Chosen for FGIA Council Rod Hershberger, co-founder of PGT Innovations and chairman of the board of directors, was recently elected as an Architectural Products Council (APC) director on the Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance’s board of directors for a two-year …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Air Liquide and Siemens Energy to Develop a Large Scale Electrolyzer Partnership for Sustainable ...
Clean Energy Signs Multi-Year Contract with LA Metro for More Than 47 Million Gallons of Renewable ...
Fiverr Reveals Official Super Bowl Ad Spot “Opportunity Knocks” with Four Seasons Total ...
Illumina Accelerator Invests in Nine Genomics Startups for Second Global Cycle
United Kingdom Offshore Wind: Total and GIG successful in securing seabed lease rights to jointly develop 1.5 GW offshore wind ...
Exclusive! T-Mobile Reveals Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Origin Story with Adam Levine & Much More
Veolia Announces the Filing of a Tender Offer for the Entire Share Capital of Suez in Order to ...
SOL Global Provides General Operations Update for February 2021
ICE to transition European Union Emission Allowance Contracts to ICE Endex in the Netherlands ...
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
PGT Innovations Completes Acquisition of 75% Ownership Stake in Eco Window Systems
26.01.21
PGTI Announces Closing of Offering of $60 Million of Additional 6.75% Senior Notes due 2026
20.01.21
Soleste Grand Central Apartments Showcase CGI Commercial Products
19.01.21
PGT Innovations Chosen for Forbes’ Best Small-Cap Companies List
11.01.21
PGTI Announces Pricing of $60 Million of Additional 6.75% Senior Notes due 2026
11.01.21
PGTI Announces Private Placement of Additional Senior Notes