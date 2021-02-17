 

SunHydrogen Partners with Schmid Group of Germany to Scale Its Gen 2 NanoParticle Technology to Produce Renewable Hydrogen

SANTA BARBARA, CA, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTC:HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today announced an agreement with SCHMID Group of Germany to design and define a process platform that enables mass manufacturing of SunHydrogen’s Gen 2 NanoParticle hydrogen panels.

Founded in 1864, SCHMID Group employs over 700 professionals working across production sites in Germany, China, Korea, Turkey and the United States. The company is known for its work in industries spanning electronics, photovoltaics, semiconductor and notably, energy systems. With an established track record for developing and commercializing processes used in these varied industrial sectors, SCHMID Group builds machines and automation systems that are perfectly-tailored to customer requirements. Focused on a sustainable, carbon-free future, SCHMID Group takes advantage of its numerous synergies stemming from its existing energy experience to develop new solutions for cost-efficient industrial mass manufacturing.

Following execution of the agreement with SunHydrogen, SCHMID Group will provide a concept for customized manufacturing equipment to manufacture in large-scale, along with a good faith offer (which will include a cost estimate and other relevant details) pertaining to the utilization of the process on Schmid equipment. The delivery of the concept is expected within the calendar year 2021.

“We are very excited for this milestone partnership towards achieving a green future, and more specifically to work with SunHydrogen’s Gen 2 NanoParticle hydrogen generator, a technology capable of opening the door to commodity hydrogen production at the lowest possible costs,” said Christian Schmid, CEO of the SCHMID Group. “Relying upon our experience in PV and compound system manufacturing coupled with our ability to achieve industrial scale, we seek to demonstrate the efficacy of this innovative product very quickly and look forward to seeing the renewable hydrogen sector continue to thrive.”

The collaboration is comprised of three key stages: design, evaluation, process evaluation and engineering. Upon its completion, the two parties’ mutual goal is to generate the base for a solid cost estimate, as well as a timeline for building up an industrial scale prototype production with a defined substrate, size, process sequence and throughput requirements.

