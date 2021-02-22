 

Royal Gold Presenting at the BMO 30th Global Metals and Mining Conference

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that management will present virtually at the BMO 30th Global Metals and Mining Conference.

Bill Heissenbuttel, President and CEO, will participate in a Royalty Panel discussion on Tuesday, March 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. MT). The webcast may be accessed through the Company’s website under the Investors/Events and Presentations page.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned interests on 189 properties on five continents, including interests on 41 producing mines and 17 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.



11.02.21
LYNX: Gold für 550 USD die Unze
08.02.21
Royal Gold to Participate in the Renmark Financial Communications Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Thursday, February 11
05.02.21
Goldexperte Bußler: Bei Silber spielt die Musik
03.02.21
Royal Gold Reports Record Revenue in the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021

Royal Gold - mehr Bank als Mine