 

Sypris Wins Defense Contract Award

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 14:00  |  73   |   |   

Sypris Electronics, LLC, a subsidiary of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq/GM: SYPR), announced today that it has recently received a follow-on award from a U.S. DoD prime contractor to manufacture and test electronic power supply modules for a mission-critical, long range, precision-guided anti-ship missile system. Production will begin in 2021. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The program is designed to meet the needs of U.S. Navy and Air Force warfighters. The missile system employs precision routing and guidance, day or night in all weather conditions and is designed to detect and destroy specific targets within groups of ships by employing advanced technologies that reduce dependence on intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms, and GPS navigation in contested environments. The program provides range, survivability and technology that no other current system provides according to news releases.

“This is a follow-on award for a new program that is currently ramping up into production volumes,” said Jim Long, Vice President & General Manager of Sypris Electronics. “Our customer is a worldwide leader in the development and delivery of advanced technologies for the commercial and military electronics markets. Our technical and operational experience in successfully scaling early life cycle products in a collaborative way with our customer were key to this win. We are excited to have this opportunity to expand our relationship with this important customer.”

Sypris Electronics is a trusted provider of electronic solutions, addressing customers’ needs for building complex, mission-critical electronic and electro-mechanical devices and integrated systems. Backed by 50 years of experience, Sypris’ engineering and manufacturing services span our customers’ product life cycle all within a culture of continuous improvement and Six Sigma/Lean thinking. Partners from multiple agencies and tier one companies in Military (DoD), Space, Medical, Undersea, and Industrial markets team with Sypris to deliver high-reliability electronics built with strict adherence to regulated requirements. For more information, please visit www.sypriselectronics.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sypris Wins Defense Contract Award Sypris Electronics, LLC, a subsidiary of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq/GM: SYPR), announced today that it has recently received a follow-on award from a U.S. DoD prime contractor to manufacture and test electronic power supply modules for a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Robbins LLP: SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ebix, Inc.
USPS SELECTS OSHKOSH DEFENSE FOR NEXT GENERATION DELIVERY VEHICLE FLEET
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Pfizer’s Application for TicoVac (Tick-borne Encephalitis ...
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
EBIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ebix, Inc. ...
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Citi Announces New Impact Fund Investments in Seven Companies
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
Sypris Wins Awards From Two High-Pressure Energy Projects
01.02.21
Sypris Awarded Contract Extension With Major Customer