Sypris Wins Defense Contract Award

Sypris Electronics, LLC, a subsidiary of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq/GM: SYPR), announced today that it has recently received a follow-on award from a U.S. DoD prime contractor to manufacture and test electronic power supply modules for a mission-critical, long range, precision-guided anti-ship missile system. Production will begin in 2021. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The program is designed to meet the needs of U.S. Navy and Air Force warfighters. The missile system employs precision routing and guidance, day or night in all weather conditions and is designed to detect and destroy specific targets within groups of ships by employing advanced technologies that reduce dependence on intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms, and GPS navigation in contested environments. The program provides range, survivability and technology that no other current system provides according to news releases.