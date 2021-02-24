Itron Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and 2021 Guidance

"I'm proud of our team's commitment during a challenging year with the COVID-19 pandemic," said Tom Deitrich, Itron's president and chief executive officer. "We have prioritized the health and safety of our employees, customers and the communities we serve, while continuing to execute on our strategy."

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced today financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2020. Highlights for the quarter and full year include:

"We are optimistic as we enter 2021 with a record backlog; over 74 million endpoints under management; and over 2.7 million Distributed Intelligent Riva meters deployed."

Summary of Fourth Quarter Consolidated Financial Results

(All comparisons made are against the prior year period unless otherwise noted)

Revenue

Total revenue of $525 million decreased 16%, or 18% excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.

By segment, Outcomes revenue increased 14%, driven by higher software license revenue. Networked Solutions revenue decreased 25% and Device Solutions revenue decreased 10%.

Gross Margin

Consolidated gross margin of 28.3% increased 10 basis points compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, driven primarily by higher-margin software license revenue, partially offset by increased inventory reserves.

Operating Income, Net Income and Earnings per Share (EPS)

GAAP operating income increased to $33 million from $29 million in 2019. The increase was due to lower GAAP operating expenses.

Non-GAAP operating income decreased to $44 million from $46 million in 2019. The decrease was due to lower gross profit, partially offset by lower non-GAAP operating expenses, including lower variable compensation.

GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. for the quarter was $22 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, compared with net income of $15 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in 2019. The higher GAAP net income and EPS was primarily due to higher GAAP operating income.

Non-GAAP net income was $26 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, compared with $29 million, or $0.72 per diluted share in 2019. The decrease was due to lower non-GAAP operating income and a higher non-GAAP effective tax rate due to the mix of taxable income by jurisdiction and fewer discrete tax benefits.

Cash Flow

In the fourth quarter, cash provided by operating activities was $39 million compared with $45 million in 2019. Free cash flow of $29 million increased slightly year over year with a reduction in capital expenditures offsetting the lower operating cash flow.

Other Measures

Bookings were $973 million in the fourth quarter. This is a book to bill ratio of 1.9 to 1 for the quarter. Total backlog was $3.3 billion and 12-month backlog was $1.2 billion at the end of the quarter.

Financial Guidance

Itron’s guidance for the full year 2021 is as follows:

Revenue between $2.23 and $2.33 billion

Non-GAAP diluted EPS between $2.15 and $2.55

Guidance assumes an average euro to U.S. dollar foreign currency exchange rate of $1.20 in 2021, diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 41 million for the year, non-GAAP interest expense of $36 million and a non-GAAP effective tax rate for the year of approximately 30%.

A reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP diluted EPS to the GAAP diluted EPS has not been provided because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the potential amount or timing of restructuring and acquisition and integration related expenses and their related tax effects without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP results for the guidance period.

Earnings Conference Call

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, constant currency and free cash flow. We provide these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they provide greater transparency and represent supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. We exclude certain costs in our non-GAAP financial measures as we believe the net result is a measure of our core business. The company believes these measures facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. Non-GAAP performance measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, results prepared in accordance with GAAP. We strongly encourage investors and shareholders to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Our non-GAAP financial measures may be different from those reported by other companies. A more detailed discussion of why we use non-GAAP financial measures, the limitations of using such measures, and reconciliations between non-GAAP and the nearest GAAP financial measures are included in this press release.

ITRON, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Product revenues $ 451,393 $ 556,601 $ 1,889,173 $ 2,220,395 Service revenues 73,764 71,782 284,177 282,075 Total revenues 525,157 628,383 2,173,350 2,502,470 Cost of revenues Product cost of revenues 336,344 410,797 1,408,615 1,587,710 Services cost of revenues 39,980 40,148 162,568 162,441 Total cost of revenues 376,324 450,945 1,571,183 1,750,151 Gross profit 148,833 177,438 602,167 752,319 Operating expenses Sales, general and administrative 61,902 82,232 276,920 346,872 Research and development 45,102 51,649 194,101 202,200 Amortization of intangible assets 11,223 16,101 44,711 64,286 Restructuring (4,518 ) (1,407 ) 37,013 6,278 Loss on sale of business 2,522 — 59,817 — Total operating expenses 116,231 148,575 612,562 619,636 Operating income (loss) 32,602 28,863 (10,395 ) 132,683 Other income (expense) Interest income 833 470 2,998 1,849 Interest expense (10,230 ) (12,554 ) (44,001 ) (52,453 ) Other income (expense), net (1,827 ) (2,584 ) (5,241 ) (9,047 ) Total other income (expense) (11,224 ) (14,668 ) (46,244 ) (59,651 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 21,378 14,195 (56,639 ) 73,032 Income tax benefit (provision) 128 75 (238 ) (20,617 ) Net income (loss) 21,506 14,270 (56,877 ) 52,415 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (14 ) (350 ) 1,078 3,409 Net income (loss) attributable to Itron, Inc. $ 21,520 $ 14,620 $ (57,955 ) $ 49,006 Net income (loss) per common share - Basic $ 0.53 $ 0.37 $ (1.44 ) $ 1.24 Net income (loss) per common share - Diluted $ 0.53 $ 0.36 $ (1.44 ) $ 1.23 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic 40,412 39,699 40,253 39,556 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 40,762 40,267 40,253 39,980

ITRON, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Product Revenues Device Solutions $ 183,360 $ 203,326 $ 684,517 $ 847,580 Networked Solutions 250,233 344,123 1,148,698 1,322,382 Outcomes 17,800 9,152 55,958 50,433 Total Company $ 451,393 $ 556,601 $ 1,889,173 $ 2,220,395 Service Revenues Device Solutions $ 3,063 $ 2,728 $ 9,478 $ 11,301 Networked Solutions 27,185 24,567 100,704 94,872 Outcomes 43,516 44,487 173,995 175,902 Total Company $ 73,764 $ 71,782 $ 284,177 $ 282,075 Total revenues Device Solutions $ 186,423 $ 206,054 $ 693,995 $ 858,881 Networked Solutions 277,418 368,690 1,249,402 1,417,254 Outcomes 61,316 53,639 229,953 226,335 Total Company $ 525,157 $ 628,383 $ 2,173,350 $ 2,502,470 Gross profit Device Solutions $ 22,016 $ 30,111 $ 86,859 $ 152,562 Networked Solutions 100,538 130,032 432,906 518,749 Outcomes 26,279 17,295 82,402 81,008 Total Company $ 148,833 $ 177,438 $ 602,167 $ 752,319 Operating income (loss) Device Solutions $ 12,674 $ 16,036 $ 40,769 $ 97,753 Networked Solutions 70,633 98,331 308,099 397,325 Outcomes 18,151 8,183 47,619 43,803 Corporate unallocated (68,856 ) (93,687 ) (406,882 ) (406,198 ) Total Company $ 32,602 $ 28,863 $ (10,395 ) $ 132,683

ITRON, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in thousands) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 206,933 $ 149,904 Accounts receivable, net 369,828 472,925 Inventories 182,377 227,896 Other current assets 171,124 146,526 Total current assets 930,262 997,251 Property, plant, and equipment, net 207,816 233,228 Deferred tax assets, net 76,142 63,899 Other long-term assets 51,656 44,686 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 76,276 79,773 Intangible assets, net 132,955 185,097 Goodwill 1,131,916 1,103,907 Total assets $ 2,607,023 $ 2,707,841 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 215,639 $ 328,128 Other current liabilities 72,591 63,785 Wages and benefits payable 86,249 119,220 Taxes payable 15,804 22,193 Current portion of debt 18,359 — Current portion of warranty 28,329 38,509 Unearned revenue 112,928 99,556 Total current liabilities 549,899 671,391 Long-term debt, net 902,577 932,482 Long-term warranty 13,061 14,732 Pension benefit obligation 119,457 98,712 Deferred tax liabilities, net 1,921 1,809 Operating lease liabilities 66,823 68,919 Other long-term obligations 113,012 118,981 Total liabilities 1,766,750 1,907,026 Equity Common stock 1,389,419 1,357,600 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (138,526 ) (204,672 ) Accumulated deficit (434,345 ) (376,390 ) Total Itron, Inc. shareholders' equity 816,548 776,538 Noncontrolling interests 23,725 24,277 Total equity 840,273 800,815 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,607,023 $ 2,707,841

ITRON, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in thousands) Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ (56,877 ) $ 52,415 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 97,290 114,400 Non-cash operating lease expense 18,178 18,958 Stock-based compensation 25,053 26,960 Amortization of prepaid debt fees 4,130 5,631 Deferred taxes, net (12,939 ) (192 ) Loss on sale of business 59,817 — Restructuring, non-cash 5,888 (1,785 ) Other adjustments, net 10,392 (4,295 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 108,256 (39,467 ) Inventories 35,403 (9,389 ) Other current assets (11,832 ) (31,128 ) Other long-term assets (11,391 ) 7,053 Accounts payable, other current liabilities, and taxes payable (111,724 ) 9,177 Wages and benefits payable (34,664 ) 30,835 Unearned revenue 8,212 8,905 Warranty (13,538 ) (6,637 ) Other operating, net (10,140 ) (8,601 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 109,514 172,840 Investing activities Net proceeds related to the sale of business 1,133 — Acquisitions of property, plant, and equipment (46,208 ) (60,749 ) Other investing, net 4,039 12,569 Net cash used in investing activities (41,036 ) (48,180 ) Financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 400,000 50,000 Payments on debt (414,063 ) (137,657 ) Issuance of common stock 8,886 24,390 Repurchase of common stock — (25,000 ) Prepaid debt fees (1,571 ) (1,560 ) Other financing, net (4,828 ) (7,692 ) Net cash used in financing activities (11,576 ) (97,519 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 127 435 Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 57,029 27,576 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 149,904 122,328 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 206,933 $ 149,904

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accompanying press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and constant currency. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define such measures differently. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures".

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and/or as a means for determining executive compensation. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and ability to service debt by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our recurring core operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures facilitate management's internal comparisons to our historical performance, as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. Our executive compensation plans exclude non-cash charges related to amortization of intangibles and certain discrete cash and non-cash charges, such as acquisition and integration related expenses, loss on sale of business, or restructuring charges. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making and because they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to analyze the health of our business.

Non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating income – We define non-GAAP operating expenses as operating expenses excluding certain expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, restructuring, loss on sale of business, corporate transition cost, and acquisition and integration. We define non-GAAP operating income as operating income excluding the expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, restructuring, loss on sale of business, corporate transition cost, and acquisition and integration. Acquisition and integration related expenses include costs, which are incurred to affect and integrate business combinations, such as professional fees, certain employee retention and salaries related to integration, severances, contract terminations, travel costs related to knowledge transfer, system conversion costs, and asset impairment charges. We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors because they exclude the effect of expenses that are related to acquisitions and restructuring projects. By excluding these expenses, we believe that it is easier for management and investors to compare our financial results over multiple periods and analyze trends in our operations. For example, in certain periods, expenses related to amortization of intangible assets may decrease, which would improve GAAP operating margins, yet the improvement in GAAP operating margins due to this lower expense is not necessarily reflective of an improvement in our core business. There are some limitations related to the use of non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating income versus operating expenses and operating income calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information about the GAAP amounts excluded from non-GAAP operating expense and non-GAAP operating income and evaluating non-GAAP operating expense and non-GAAP operating income together with GAAP operating expense and operating income.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS – We define non-GAAP net income as net income attributable to Itron, Inc. excluding the expenses associated with amortization of intangible assets, amortization of debt placement fees, restructuring, loss on sale of business, corporate transition cost, acquisition and integration, and the tax effect of excluding these expenses. We define non-GAAP diluted EPS as non-GAAP net income divided by the weighted average shares, on a diluted basis, outstanding during each period. We consider these financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors for the same reasons that we use non-GAAP operating income. The same limitations described above regarding our use of non-GAAP operating income apply to our use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP measures and evaluating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS together with GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. and GAAP diluted EPS.

Adjusted EBITDA – We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (a) minus interest income, (b) plus interest expense, depreciation and amortization of intangible assets, restructuring, loss on sale of business, corporate transition cost, acquisition and integration related expense, and (c) excluding income tax provision or benefit. Management uses adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure for executive compensation. A limitation to using adjusted EBITDA is that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the cash balance for the period and the measure includes some non-cash items and excludes other non-cash items. Additionally, the items that we exclude in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA may differ from the items that our peer companies exclude when they report their results. We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of this measure to GAAP net income (loss).

Free cash flow – We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for acquisitions of property, plant and equipment. We believe free cash flow provides investors with a relevant measure of liquidity and a useful basis for assessing our ability to fund our operations and repay our debt. The same limitations described above regarding our use of adjusted EBITDA apply to our use of free cash flow. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts and reconciling to free cash flow.

Constant currency – We refer to the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations in our discussions of financial results, which references the differences between the foreign currency exchange rates used to translate operating results from the entity's functional currency into U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. We also use the term "constant currency", which represents financial results adjusted to exclude changes in foreign currency exchange rates as compared with the rates in the comparable prior year period. We calculate the constant currency change as the difference between the current period results and the comparable prior period's results restated using current period foreign currency exchange rates.

The accompanying tables have more detail on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures.

ITRON, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) TOTAL COMPANY RECONCILIATIONS Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES GAAP operating expenses $ 116,231 $ 148,575 $ 612,562 $ 619,636 Amortization of intangible assets (11,223 ) (16,101 ) (44,711 ) (64,286 ) Restructuring 4,518 1,407 (37,013 ) (6,278 ) Loss on sale of business (2,522 ) — (59,817 ) — Corporate transition cost — (907 ) 33 (2,520 ) Acquisition and integration related expense (1,764 ) (2,005 ) (1,026 ) (26,598 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 105,240 $ 130,969 $ 470,028 $ 519,954 NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME GAAP operating income (loss) $ 32,602 $ 28,863 $ (10,395 ) $ 132,683 Amortization of intangible assets 11,223 16,101 44,711 64,286 Restructuring (4,518 ) (1,407 ) 37,013 6,278 Loss on sale of business 2,522 — 59,817 — Corporate transition cost — 907 (33 ) 2,520 Acquisition and integration related expense 1,764 2,005 1,026 26,598 Non-GAAP operating income $ 43,593 $ 46,469 $ 132,139 $ 232,365 NON-GAAP NET INCOME & DILUTED EPS GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Itron, Inc. $ 21,520 $ 14,620 $ (57,955 ) $ 49,006 Amortization of intangible assets 11,223 16,101 44,711 64,286 Amortization of debt placement fees 1,056 1,900 3,954 5,455 Restructuring (4,518 ) (1,407 ) 37,013 6,278 Loss on sale of business 2,522 — 59,817 — Corporate transition cost — 907 (33 ) 2,520 Acquisition and integration related expense 1,764 2,005 1,026 26,598 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (7,243 ) (5,217 ) (13,280 ) (21,348 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. $ 26,324 $ 28,909 $ 75,253 $ 132,795 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.65 $ 0.72 $ 1.85 $ 3.32 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 40,762 40,267 40,571 39,980 ADJUSTED EBITDA GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Itron, Inc. $ 21,520 $ 14,620 $ (57,955 ) $ 49,006 Interest income (833 ) (470 ) (2,998 ) (1,849 ) Interest expense 10,230 12,554 44,001 52,453 Income tax (benefit) provision (128 ) (75 ) 238 20,617 Depreciation and amortization 24,984 28,709 97,290 114,400 Restructuring (4,518 ) (1,407 ) 37,013 6,278 Loss on sale of business 2,522 — 59,817 — Corporate transition cost — 907 (33 ) 2,520 Acquisition and integration related expense 1,764 2,005 1,026 26,598 Adjusted EBITDA $ 55,541 $ 56,843 $ 178,399 $ 270,023 FREE CASH FLOW Net cash provided by operating activities $ 38,943 $ 44,740 $ 109,514 $ 172,840 Acquisitions of property, plant, and equipment (9,911 ) (16,179 ) (46,208 ) (60,749 ) Free Cash Flow $ 29,032 $ 28,561 $ 63,306 $ 112,091

