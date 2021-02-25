Tauriga Sciences Inc. Completes Initial Production Run of its Proprietary CBD Infused, Peanut Butter Flavor Pet Treat
The Company Expects its Tauri-Pet Inventory to Arrive, at its E-Commerce Fulfillment Facility, Within 2-3 Weeks
NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant), additional product offerings, as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, today announced that it has completed the initial production run of its proprietary CBD infused, peanut butter flavor pet treat, branded as: Tauri-Pet. This product is comprised of square shaped, peanut butter flavor, CBD infused dog treats (5mg CBD per treat) – 30 treats per Tauri-Pet pouch (150mg CBD total). The proprietary Tauri-Pet formulation incorporates the following features: full spectrum CBD, all-natural flavor, premium quality, and made in the USA.
The U.S. pet treat market is presently estimated at $7 billion - $10 billion annually, driven by CBD & Other Ingredient trends. The Company plans to develop additional versions of its Tauri-Pet product line in the future. The commercial launch of this new product offering will take place via the Company’s E-Commerce website (www.taurigum.com) and potential distribution partners.
