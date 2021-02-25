 

Rexnord Corporation Adds Don Butler to Board of Directors

25.02.2021, 22:30   

Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RXN) announced today that Don Butler, a retired senior business executive who has held key leadership positions with General Motors and Ford, joined the company’s Board of Directors effective February 25, 2021.

“Don joins the board at an exciting time,” said Todd A. Adams, Rexnord Chairman, President and CEO. “His background complements the skills and expertise of our board, and we are confident he will provide valuable perspective as we continue to execute our strategy and enhance shareholder value. We look forward to his contributions.”

Butler’s career has spanned engineering, marketing, planning, product development, strategy, and executive leadership. He led planning and business development for OnStar, GM’s telematics subsidiary. He was Chairman and Managing Director of General Motors Egypt. He was the Executive Director of Chevrolet Truck Marketing, as well as Vice President of Marketing and Global Strategy for Cadillac. In his most recent position, he was Executive Director of Connected Vehicles for Ford Motor Company where he conceived, planned, and implemented the company’s connectivity strategy.

He has held a number of business and community board positions including The Judson Center, General Motors Egypt (Chairman), 5G Automotive Association, and Smart Device Link Consortium (Chairman). He is now pursuing community and real estate development in Detroit.

Butler has a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from General Motors Institute, now Kettering University, and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard University.

About Rexnord

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rexnord is comprised of two strategic platforms, Process & Motion Control and Water Management, with approximately 6,600 employees worldwide. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services specified, highly engineered mechanical components used within complex systems. The Water Management platform designs, procures, manufactures and markets products that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control and conservation. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.rexnordcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this release may involve outlook, expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, strategies or other statements regarding the future, which are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Rexnord Corporation as of the date of the release, and Rexnord Corporation assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. The statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results could differ materially from current expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences. Please refer to “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s transition report on Form 10-K for the nine-month transition period ended December 31, 2020 as well as the Company’s annual, quarterly and current reports filed on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K from time to time with the SEC for a further discussion of the factors and risks associated with the business.



