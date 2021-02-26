Description of Elior Group’s Share Buyback Program

The share buyback program is governed by the applicable laws and regulations. It was authorized by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of Elior Group (the “ Company ”) held on February 26, 2021 (the “ AGM ”) in the terms published in the Notice of Meeting, as described below. The program will be put in place pursuant to a decision taken by the Company’s Board of Directors following the Board meeting held after the AGM.

II – PURPOSES OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

In accordance with the twelfth resolution adopted at the AGM, the share buyback program may be used for the following purposes:

to cancel the purchased shares; or

to hold shares in treasury for subsequent delivery in payment or exchange for external growth transactions, provided that the number of shares used for such transactions does not exceed 5% of the Company’s capital; or

to allocate shares on exercise of rights attached to securities redeemable, convertible, exchangeable or otherwise exercisable for shares of the Company; or

to hedge the risks arising on the Company’s obligations related to financial instruments, particularly the risk of fluctuations in the Elior Group share price; or

to allocate shares for the implementation of (i) stock option plans, (ii) free share plans, (iii) employee share ownership plans in operations complying with Articles L.3331-1 et seq. of the French Labor Code, and/or (iv) grants of shares to employees and/or officers of the Company or of any related entities; or

to maintain a liquid market for the Company's shares under a liquidity contract entered into with an investment services provider that complies with the practices authorized by the applicable regulations; or

more generally, to carry out any transactions or market practices currently authorized or that may be authorized in the future by the applicable laws and regulations or by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

The Company may use derivatives for the purpose of implementing the share buyback program, except in relation to transactions carried out under the liquidity contract.