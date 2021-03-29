 
checkAd

Ford’s Jim Baumbick to Discuss Rapidly Emerging Customer Benefits From Connected Vehicles, Services at March 31 Bank of America Global Automotive Summit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.03.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

Jim Baumbick, Ford’s vice president of Enterprise Product Line Management, will describe for participants in the Bank of America Global Automotive Summit on March 31 how connected vehicles are unleashing an exciting range of new possibilities for customers.

Baumbick will discuss how Ford is orienting itself around customer requirements and value to drive growth and speed the company’s transformation. Ford is doing so by allocating more capital and resources to mainstream categories where it’s relied on by millions of customers, including developing fully electric vehicles at scale in areas of strength, including the Mustang Mach-E SUV, E-Transit commercial vans, and the all-electric F-150 pickup truck.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Ford Motor Company!
Long
Basispreis 10,39€
Hebel 6,64
Ask 1,57
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 14,28€
Hebel 5,91
Ask 1,81
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Baumbick’s presentation will begin at 1:20 p.m. ET and include a question-and-answer session. Webcast information is available at shareholder.ford.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford trucks, utility vehicles, and cars – increasingly including electrified versions – and Lincoln luxury vehicles; provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company; and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected vehicle services. Ford employs approximately 186,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.

Ford Motor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ford’s Jim Baumbick to Discuss Rapidly Emerging Customer Benefits From Connected Vehicles, Services at March 31 Bank of America Global Automotive Summit Jim Baumbick, Ford’s vice president of Enterprise Product Line Management, will describe for participants in the Bank of America Global Automotive Summit on March 31 how connected vehicles are unleashing an exciting range of new possibilities for …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire Cygni to Help Clients Accelerate Cloud First Strategies With Software ...
QIAGEN Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for NeuMoDx Multiplex Test Expanding COVID-19 ...
McAfee MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform Now Generally Available
Arcosa, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of $400 Million of Senior Notes
Global Real-Time Payments Transactions Surge by 41 Percent in 2020 as COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Study Investigates the Impact of Automating Respiration Rate Measurement Using Masimo Rad-G with ...
Cazoo to Become Listed on NYSE through $7.0 Billion Business Combination with AJAX I
Visa Becomes First Major Payments Network to Settle Transactions in USD Coin (USDC)
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.03.21
Nicht genügend Chips: NIO schliesst Ende März die Fabrik
25.03.21
Studie: Toyota 2020 erfolgreicher als die Konkurrenz
25.03.21
ROUNDUP: Neue Projekte sollen leichten VW-Nutzfahrzeugen aus dem Tal helfen
25.03.21
Neue Projekte sollen leichten VW-Nutzfahrzeugen aus dem Tal helfen
25.03.21
Schwieriges Jahr bei VW-Nutzfahrzeugen - neue Projekte sollen helfen
24.03.21
Investment oder Totalschaden?: Aston Martin drückt aufs Gas: Comeback des Petrolhead-Papiers? – Überraschendes Urteil vom deutschen Autopapst
23.03.21
McKinsey zahlt 45 Millionen Dollar wegen Rolle in Opioid-Krise
19.03.21
BARCLAYS stuft FORD MOTOR CO auf 'Overweight'
16.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: S&P 500 dreht nach Rekordhoch ins Minus
16.03.21
Aktien New York: S&P 500 steigt in positivem Börsenumfeld auf Rekordhoch

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
40
ROUNDUP: Ford bestätigt massiven Stellenabbau in Nordamerika und Asien
19.02.21
7
GM kündigt Elektro-Lieferwagen und Logistik-Einheit an