Ford’s Jim Baumbick to Discuss Rapidly Emerging Customer Benefits From Connected Vehicles, Services at March 31 Bank of America Global Automotive Summit
Jim Baumbick, Ford’s vice president of Enterprise Product Line Management, will describe for participants in the Bank of America Global Automotive Summit on March 31 how connected vehicles are unleashing an exciting range of new possibilities for customers.
Baumbick will discuss how Ford is orienting itself around customer requirements and value to drive growth and speed the company’s transformation. Ford is doing so by allocating more capital and resources to mainstream categories where it’s relied on by millions of customers, including developing fully electric vehicles at scale in areas of strength, including the Mustang Mach-E SUV, E-Transit commercial vans, and the all-electric F-150 pickup truck.
Baumbick’s presentation will begin at 1:20 p.m. ET and include a question-and-answer session. Webcast information is available at shareholder.ford.com.
About Ford Motor Company
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford trucks, utility vehicles, and cars – increasingly including electrified versions – and Lincoln luxury vehicles; provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company; and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected vehicle services. Ford employs approximately 186,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.
