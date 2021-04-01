nVent Acquires Vynckier Enclosures, Strengthening Its Position in Protecting Electrical Infrastructure

nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions today announced that it has acquired substantially all the assets of Vynckier Enclosure Systems, Inc. The Vynckier product line is now part of nVent’s Enclosures business segment.

The acquisition expands the nVent HOFFMAN portfolio with highly complementary Vynckier non-metallic enclosures and Soltection solar solutions, particularly in high growth verticals and applications, including solar, utilities and 5G where non-metallic enclosures are ideal because they are lightweight, enable wireless signals, and provide advanced protection for outdoor corrosive environments.

The expanded nVent HOFFMAN product line now offers one of the most comprehensive portfolios of non-metallic enclosures and customization services, paired with experienced technical sales representatives, and quick availability through local distributors.

“The addition of Vynckier non-metallic enclosures to the nVent HOFFMAN portfolio enhances our position in providing protection to high growth verticals and electrical infrastructure,” said Karla Leis, Vice President and General Manager, nVent. “It also strengthens our portfolio, particularly for quick-turn customized solutions through our combined channel networks.”

“Vynckier has been doing business with nVent for many years,” said James L. Carr, Principal Owner and Founder, Vynckier. “I am very pleased to see that after my 30-plus years of building Vynckier, it has been turned over to such a great team. The combined portfolio makes it easier than ever for customers to gain access to the innovative solutions they need.”

