nVent Acquires Vynckier Enclosures, Strengthening Its Position in Protecting Electrical Infrastructure

nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions today announced that it has acquired substantially all the assets of Vynckier Enclosure Systems, Inc. The Vynckier product line is now part of nVent’s Enclosures business segment.

A customer-first focused business based in Houston, Texas, Vynckier Enclosure Systems, Inc. produces high-quality non-metallic enclosures, and has approximately 80 employees, primarily supporting the manufacturing process.

The acquisition expands the nVent HOFFMAN portfolio with highly complementary Vynckier non-metallic enclosures and Soltection solar solutions, particularly in high growth verticals and applications, including solar, utilities and 5G where non-metallic enclosures are ideal because they are lightweight, enable wireless signals, and provide advanced protection for outdoor corrosive environments.

The expanded nVent HOFFMAN product line now offers one of the most comprehensive portfolios of non-metallic enclosures and customization services, paired with experienced technical sales representatives, and quick availability through local distributors.

“The addition of Vynckier non-metallic enclosures to the nVent HOFFMAN portfolio enhances our position in providing protection to high growth verticals and electrical infrastructure,” said Karla Leis, Vice President and General Manager, nVent. “It also strengthens our portfolio, particularly for quick-turn customized solutions through our combined channel networks.”

“Vynckier has been doing business with nVent for many years,” said James L. Carr, Principal Owner and Founder, Vynckier. “I am very pleased to see that after my 30-plus years of building Vynckier, it has been turned over to such a great team. The combined portfolio makes it easier than ever for customers to gain access to the innovative solutions they need.”

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

