 
checkAd

Fluor’s Stork Awarded Inspection, Surveillance and Quality Assurance Services Contract by Babcock International Group

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.04.2021, 12:51  |  14   |   |   

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Stork, a Fluor company, was awarded a 2-year contract for inspections, surveillance and quality assurance services by Babcock International Group, covering various vendor sites in the United Kingdom, including Babcock’s Rosyth site, as well as other global locations. Fluor booked the contract value in the first quarter of 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210407005178/en/

Stork wins 2-year contract with Babcock International Group. (Photo: Business Wire)

Stork wins 2-year contract with Babcock International Group. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Babcock is a trusted partner to highly regulated markets, delivering vital services and managing complex assets in the UK and internationally,” said Taco de Haan, president of Stork.

“Babcock’s Rosyth site is one of the largest waterside manufacturing and repair facilities in the UK. This new specialist services contract award truly demonstrates Stork’s expanding footprint into new onshore markets as well as the company’s proven capabilities to deliver value-added solutions to clients.”

“Stork looks forward to strengthening its relationship with Babcock International Group and welcomes this partnership opportunity by helping to provide high standards of operational excellence,” de Haan said.

Over the next two years, Stork will provide independent third-party inspection, surveillance and quality assurance services to assist Babcock International Group in complying with regulatory and legal requirements for the quality standards of the company’s products and services.

Stork’s UK office in Aberdeen will lead the work, in addition to assistance from its global network of industry experts. The project began in January 2021.

About Stork

Stork, a Fluor company, continually improves the performance of its clients’ assets through a wide range of integrated, innovative and data-driven solutions, from operations and maintenance to turnarounds and modifications. We are committed to growing our clients’ business sustainably and successfully by setting new standards of excellence in asset management. Underpinned with our core values—Safety, Integrity, Teamwork, Client Focus and Excellence—we aim to be the industry reference, every day, everywhere. For more information, please visit www.stork.com or follow us on Twitter @StorkTS, LinkedIn.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 44,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $15.7 billion in 2020 and is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#stork

Fluor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fluor’s Stork Awarded Inspection, Surveillance and Quality Assurance Services Contract by Babcock International Group Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Stork, a Fluor company, was awarded a 2-year contract for inspections, surveillance and quality assurance services by Babcock International Group, covering various vendor sites in the United …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Groundbreaking Coalition of Media Companies and Mental Health Experts Unite to Tackle Growing ...
Second Sight Medical Products Names Dean Baker and Alexandra Larson to its Board of Directors
LumiraDx, a Next-Generation Point of Care Diagnostics Testing Company to List on Nasdaq via Merger ...
Next Generation Lenovo ThinkSystem Servers Accelerate a Broader Range of Business-Critical ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) on Behalf of ...
T-Mobile’s Nationwide 5G Network + the Lumen Edge Computing Platform = New Choice and Flexibility ...
Beware of the Zoom Zombie: 54% of Americans Who Drive After Video Chatting Report Trouble Concentrating
Intel Launches Its Most Advanced Performance Data Center Platform
The Clorox Company Named Official Partner of the Knicks, Rangers and Madison Square Garden Arena
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of SOS ...
Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
FSD Pharma Commences Proceedings Against Dissident Shareholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs Announces Partnership with Zkittlez Providing Award Winning Genetics in Oregon

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.04.21
Fluor Team Awarded Portsmouth Decontamination and Decommissioning Contract Extension by U.S. Department of Energy
05.04.21
Fluor Announces $40 Million Investment in NuScale Power by JGC Holdings Corporation
11.03.21
Gordie Howe International Bridge Project Wins Public-Private Partnership Award
08.03.21
Fluor’s Stork Awarded North Sea Asset Integrity Contract Extension