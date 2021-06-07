Datasea's Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Launched 5G Messaging Product Version 3.0 and Entered Into Several Purchase and Distribution Agreements

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) ('Datasea'), a technology company engaged in providing smart security solutions, smart hardware and education- related technologies in China, announced today that its …

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) ('Datasea'), a technology company engaged in providing smart security solutions, smart hardware and education- related technologies in China, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary company named Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology Co., Ltd. ("Shuhai Zhangxun") has launched 5G Message-marketing Cloud Platform ("5G MMCP) Version 3.0 and signed six purchase and distribution agreements to provide 5G Messaging Services. Shuhai Zhangxun entered into purchase and distribution agreements with six companies located in Shanghai, Zhejiang, Yunnan, Zhengzhou and Xi'an etc. Under the agreements, six companies will cooperate with Shuhai Zhangxun as district partners, enjoy the exclusive authorization in designated districts to distribute 5G messaging products and have access to sales commission. In exchange, six companies will pay Shuhai Zhangxun for providing 5G Messaging products and services and the total value of these engagements is RMB 1.042 million (or USD 162,900 approximately). Shuhai Zhangxun has received RMB 998,000 (or USD 156,020 approximately).