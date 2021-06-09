 
Heritage Cannabis Launches RADsicles, a New Edible Freezie, Keeping Pace with Consumer Demand for Innovative Products

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), today announced the launch of RADsicles, a new and innovative edible freezie, in keeping with consumer demand for unique, high-quality products at reasonable prices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005508/en/

RADsicles available in four nostalgic flavours – Blue Raspberry, Cherry, Cream Soda, and Grape - just in time for summer. (Photo: Business Wire)

RADsicles available in four nostalgic flavours – Blue Raspberry, Cherry, Cream Soda, and Grape - just in time for summer. (Photo: Business Wire)

RADsicles are a disruptor in the edibles category, offered by the ever-popular RAD brand in four nostalgic flavours – Blue Raspberry, Cherry, Cream Soda, and Grape. RADsicles will be available soon to purchase at provincial boards and retailers, with the first shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store already complete.

In addition to these freezie products, Heritage is also in the final development stages to launch five additional products this summer including Live Rosin Concentrate, Live CBD Concentrate, and Softgel Capsules, as well as RAD Reefer and Doobies. These products will initially be available in the B.C. market in mid-June, and the Company is targeting other provinces shortly thereafter.

“This will be an exciting summer for Heritage as we add to our portfolio of popular products with first-of-its-kind recreational and medical offerings, staying at the leading edge of product innovation in order to deliver consumers products they want, and capture and maintain shelf-space across Canada,” stated David Schwede, President of Recreational for Heritage. “Heritage is proving itself to be a leader in product innovation which is keeping our consumers returning for multiple repeat purchases. We continue to develop disruptive products using our unique processes and technologies in the extract and extract derivative categories, keeping Heritage products at the forefront of consumer choice.”

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

Heritage is a leading cannabis products company operating two licensed manufacturing facilities in Canada and offering innovative products to both the medical and recreational legal cannabis markets in Canada and U.S. The company has an extensive portfolio of high quality cannabis products under the brands Purefarma, Pura Vida, RAD, Premium 5, Bloom, feelgood. and ArthroCBD.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HERITAGE CANNABIS HOLDINGS CORP.

“Clint Sharples”

Clint Sharples
CEO

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Heritage Cannabis Launches RADsicles, a New Edible Freezie, Keeping Pace with Consumer Demand for Innovative Products Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), today announced the launch of RADsicles, a new and innovative edible freezie, in keeping with consumer demand for unique, high-quality products at reasonable …

