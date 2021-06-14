SponsorsOne Announces Doc Wylder's Line of Premium Infused Lemonade is Coming to Canada

Company Signed Exclusive Sales Agent Agreement to start with roll out in Western CanadaWATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE:SPO)(Frankfurt:5SO)(OTC PINK:SPONF), a company that utilizes its proprietary platform that …

Myles Bartholomew, CEO of SponsorsOne, said: 'We are very pleased with the exclusive sales agency agreement we executed with Trajectory Beverage Partners and are now planning the national roll out for Canada'.

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE:SPO)(Frankfurt:5SO)(OTC PINK:SPONF) , a company that utilizes its proprietary platform that combines digital marketing, wholesale and retail distribution, branding, and operational & funding capital, giving it a competitive first-mover advantage in rapidly growing its proprietary brands focused in the Alcohol, Functional Beverage and Hemp Sectors, announced today that the Doc Wylder's is coming to Canada.

Under the Agreement, Trajectory Beverage Partners, a division of Diamond Estates Wine & Spirits Ltd. (TSXV:DWS), will oversee the National sales and marketing of Doc Wylder's starting in Western Canada with the goal of having Doc Wylder's in selected stores in Alberta by July with the roll-out in other markets to follow.

Tim McChesney, Senior Vice President Marketing and Business Development, Trajectory Beverage Partners, said: 'We are excited to be appointed the exclusive sales and marketing agent in Canada for Doc Wylder's and believe that the unique attributes and premium quality of the product stand it apart in the growing RTD category and we anticipate good sustained demand across Canada when fully rolled out'.

Grandview Research, June 2021 stated: 'The global ready to drink cocktails market size was valued at USD 714.8 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0% from 2021 to 2028. The growing demand for flavored drinks with low alcohol content due to rising health concerns is anticipated to drive the market over the forecasted period.' www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ready-to-drink-cocktails-market

Doc Wylder's was launched in the United States in early April and is already available in 21 States and selling well in major grocery chains, large box retailers, and liquor chains.

For more information on Doc Wyler's, go to www.docwylders.com

About Trajectory Beverage Partners

Trajectory Beverage Partners ('TBP') is a leading, mid-size sales and marketing agent for many leading international and domestic beverage alcohol brands in all regions of the country as well as being a distributor in the western provinces. Some of the recognizable brands in the portfolio include Josh wines from California, Redemption Whiskies and Grey Whale Gin from the USA, Fat Bastard from France, Kaiken wines from Argentina, Blue Nun wines from Germany, Francois Lurton wines from France and Argentina, Felix Solis wines from Spain, beers, radlers, and seltzers from Waterloo Brewing, including Landshark Lager, Edinburgh Gin from Scotland, Tamdhu, Glengoyne and Smokehead single-malt Scotch whiskies, Magnum cream liqueur from Scotland, Barcelo Rum from the Dominican Republic, C.K. Mondavi & Family wines including Charles Krug from Napa, Bols Vodka from Amsterdam, Rossi D'Asiago Limoncello from Italy, Overhex Wines from South Africa, Koyle Family Wines from Chile, Hounds Vodka from Canada, Pearse Lyons whiskies and gins from Ireland and Niagara Craft Distillers' whiskies from Ontario.