 
checkAd

SponsorsOne Announces Doc Wylder's Line of Premium Infused Lemonade is Coming to Canada

Autor: Accesswire
14.06.2021, 15:00  |  39   |   |   

Company Signed Exclusive Sales Agent Agreement to start with roll out in Western CanadaWATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE:SPO)(Frankfurt:5SO)(OTC PINK:SPONF), a company that utilizes its proprietary platform that …

Company Signed Exclusive Sales Agent Agreement to start with roll out in Western Canada

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE:SPO)(Frankfurt:5SO)(OTC PINK:SPONF), a company that utilizes its proprietary platform that combines digital marketing, wholesale and retail distribution, branding, and operational & funding capital, giving it a competitive first-mover advantage in rapidly growing its proprietary brands focused in the Alcohol, Functional Beverage and Hemp Sectors, announced today that the Doc Wylder's is coming to Canada.

Myles Bartholomew, CEO of SponsorsOne, said: 'We are very pleased with the exclusive sales agency agreement we executed with Trajectory Beverage Partners and are now planning the national roll out for Canada'.

Under the Agreement, Trajectory Beverage Partners, a division of Diamond Estates Wine & Spirits Ltd. (TSXV:DWS), will oversee the National sales and marketing of Doc Wylder's starting in Western Canada with the goal of having Doc Wylder's in selected stores in Alberta by July with the roll-out in other markets to follow.

Tim McChesney, Senior Vice President Marketing and Business Development, Trajectory Beverage Partners, said: 'We are excited to be appointed the exclusive sales and marketing agent in Canada for Doc Wylder's and believe that the unique attributes and premium quality of the product stand it apart in the growing RTD category and we anticipate good sustained demand across Canada when fully rolled out'.

Grandview Research, June 2021 stated: 'The global ready to drink cocktails market size was valued at USD 714.8 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0% from 2021 to 2028. The growing demand for flavored drinks with low alcohol content due to rising health concerns is anticipated to drive the market over the forecasted period.' www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ready-to-drink-cocktails-market

Doc Wylder's was launched in the United States in early April and is already available in 21 States and selling well in major grocery chains, large box retailers, and liquor chains.

For more information on Doc Wyler's, go to www.docwylders.com

About Trajectory Beverage Partners
Trajectory Beverage Partners ('TBP') is a leading, mid-size sales and marketing agent for many leading international and domestic beverage alcohol brands in all regions of the country as well as being a distributor in the western provinces. Some of the recognizable brands in the portfolio include Josh wines from California, Redemption Whiskies and Grey Whale Gin from the USA, Fat Bastard from France, Kaiken wines from Argentina, Blue Nun wines from Germany, Francois Lurton wines from France and Argentina, Felix Solis wines from Spain, beers, radlers, and seltzers from Waterloo Brewing, including Landshark Lager, Edinburgh Gin from Scotland, Tamdhu, Glengoyne and Smokehead single-malt Scotch whiskies, Magnum cream liqueur from Scotland, Barcelo Rum from the Dominican Republic, C.K. Mondavi & Family wines including Charles Krug from Napa, Bols Vodka from Amsterdam, Rossi D'Asiago Limoncello from Italy, Overhex Wines from South Africa, Koyle Family Wines from Chile, Hounds Vodka from Canada, Pearse Lyons whiskies and gins from Ireland and Niagara Craft Distillers' whiskies from Ontario.

Seite 1 von 3
SponsorsOne Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SponsorsOne Announces Doc Wylder's Line of Premium Infused Lemonade is Coming to Canada Company Signed Exclusive Sales Agent Agreement to start with roll out in Western CanadaWATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE:SPO)(Frankfurt:5SO)(OTC PINK:SPONF), a company that utilizes its proprietary platform that …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Molecular Partners Announces First Patient Dosed in COVID-19 NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating ...
Ferguson Plc Announces Share Buy Back Program
Africa Energy Week 2021, Taking Place in Cape Town; Will Focus on Investment, Oil and Gas, ...
Fiore Gold Agrees to Acquire Past-Producing Illipah Project in Nevada
Amatheon Agri Receives Regulatory Approval to Cultivate Medical Cannabis in Zimbabwe
SPI's Phoenix Motorcars Appoints Former Blink Charging COO as its SVP & Global Head of EV Charging ...
CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Second Sale to a Canadian Licensed Cultivator Customer
SMC Entertainment Receives Second Cash Payment from the Sale of Its Wireless Assets and Announces ...
Strategic Metals Ltd. Announces Start of 2021 Exploration Program
Sarama Resources Provides Update on Permitting and Corporate Activities
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. Announces Trading to Begin June 8, 2021 Under Symbol CSE:YUM
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Direct to Consumer Sales through Pop-Up and Farmers Markets
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.06.21
SponsorsOne Announces the Doc Wylder's Online Store is Open for Business