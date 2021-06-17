HSBC USA Expands Sustainable Finance Offering with Sustainability-Linked Loans for Commercial Banking Clients

HSBC SLLs are available in a variety of corporate loans and credit facilities, with terms linked to pre-determined sustainability performance targets (SPTs). Achieving SPTs results in a lower interest expense, effectively bringing financial incentives to the borrower’s sustainability strategy.

HSBC Bank USA, N.A., (HSBC), part of the HSBC Group, today announced that it is offering Sustainability-Linked Loans (SLL) that will enable U.S businesses to tie their borrowing to activities that support a more sustainable, resilient and prosperous world.

In partnership with clients, HSBC structures SLLs in accordance with the Sustainability Linked Loan Principles, which are voluntary global guidelines set by the independent Loan Market Associations, whereby SPTs are to be meaningful and ambitious for the business, and performance is verified and reported regularly.

“We want to provide loans and access to credit in ways that meet the needs of American businesses, from financing growth and investment to support their sustainability strategy,” said Julie Bennett, Americas Head of the ESG and Strategic Solutions Group, HSBC Global Banking. “SLLs are another example of how we are embedding sustainability into our products and services, including access to capital markets, lending, transaction banking and advisory services.”

While tailored to be company specific, examples of SPTs include greenhouse gas emissions reduction, use of renewable energy, diversion of waste from landfills and reduced water use, as well as social and diversity metrics like increased workforce diversity.

Demonstrating innovation in SLLs, Mercon Coffee Group partnered with HSBC in the first coffee-only sustainability-linked revolving credit facility. Mercon aims to make its supply chain as sustainable as possible – from water and forest conservation and farm management, to implementing the best social practices in their producers’ coffee plantations – and this syndicated facility helps to fund Mercon’s sustainability goals through its sustainable production program LIFT. The interest cost is linked to Mercon’s performance against defined environmental and social SPTs, and HSBC will reduce the interest rate on the loan when Mercon meets the SPTs.