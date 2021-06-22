checkAd

Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France

Autor: PLX AI
22.06.2021, 11:59  |  53   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas secures largest order ever in France
  • • Vestas gets 122 MW order for the Sud Marne wind park
  • • The contract includes the transport, supply and installation of 30 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines, some of which to be delivered in 4.0 MW operating mode, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement

Vestas Wind Systems Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France (PLX AI) – Vestas secures largest order ever in France• Vestas gets 122 MW order for the Sud Marne wind park• The contract includes the transport, supply and installation of 30 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines, some of which to be delivered in 4.0 MW …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Titel
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Titel
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Titel
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
Nordex-Aktie: Haben die Shortseller recht?