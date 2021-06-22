Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France (PLX AI) – Vestas secures largest order ever in France• Vestas gets 122 MW order for the Sud Marne wind park• The contract includes the transport, supply and installation of 30 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines, some of which to be delivered in 4.0 MW …



