Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
- (PLX AI) – Vestas secures largest order ever in France
- • Vestas gets 122 MW order for the Sud Marne wind park
- • The contract includes the transport, supply and installation of 30 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines, some of which to be delivered in 4.0 MW operating mode, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement
